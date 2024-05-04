Daniel left for school then he was gone, says family of 14-year-old sword attack victim

A wreath with a photograph of Daniel Anjorin was among the floral tributes left at the scene of his death - LUCY NORTH/PA WIRE

The family of teenager Daniel Anjorin have spoken of their devastation at his death in a sword attack in north-east London.

Daniel, 14, was attacked as he walked to school on Tuesday morning in Hainault.

Marcos Aurelio Arduini Monzo, 36, appeared at Westminster magistrates’ court on Thursday charged with his murder.

Yesterday, Daniel’s family spoke of their loss in a statement issued through the Metropolitan Police, saying: “We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Daniel.

“It is difficult for us at this time to process what has happened to him and that he will never come home. Daniel had left the house for school and then he was gone.

“Our children have lost their loving and precious brother and we have lost the most loved and amazing son. We would like to send our best wishes to the other victims of this unthinkable incident.

“We would also like to thank the local community for all of their support during this most difficult time.

“We ask that the media please respect our privacy and refrain from contacting us or our family.”

Young people add their flowers to the many tributes left for Daniel - LUCY NORTH/PA WIRE

Mr Monzo is accused of attacking Daniel, a pupil at Bancroft’s independent school, from behind, cutting his neck, before stabbing him in the chest as he lay on the ground. Police officers tried to help the teenager.

The leader of a church group attended by Daniel posted a tribute to the teenager on X, formerly Twitter.

Femi Koleoso said: “Words don’t even begin to describe the pain we have all felt over the last few days.

“Daniel was one of the children in the youth group I lead, Jubilee Youth, part of Jubilee Church London.

“There’s no way to articulate the pain we are all feeling losing one of our own. Daniel is a boy we all love and will deeply miss.

“Our prayers and support are with the family at this time. In times like this, we lean on God and our family and be there for each other.”

Friends of Daniel’s family have set up a gofundme page on their behalf. The fund on Saturday had received over 7,200 donations and raised £124,960 “to help with the costs of everything”.

The page read: “He meant so much to a lot of people and will be dearly missed.”

Arsenal paid tribute to Daniel, an avid fan of the club, during their Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Daniel, an Arsenal fan, was remembered at his team's home match against Bournemouth yesterday - ADAM DAVY/PA WIRE

A photo of the Year 9 student lit up the screens of the Emirates Stadium before a scheduled moment of applause in the 14th minute of the match. Fans held a banner that read “RIP Daniel”.

Daniel’s family told Sky News on Wednesday that he was “a wonderful child” who was “well-loved” and “hard working”, adding that his death “leaves a gaping wound in the family”.

“No family should have to go through what we are experiencing today,” they told the broadcaster. “Any family will understand it’s an absolute tragedy.”

Mr Monzo, a Spanish-Brazilian dual national, from Newham, east London, has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.

Paul Goldspring, the chief magistrate, remanded Mr Monzo in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.