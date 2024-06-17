The Darling Home for Kids to host annual fundraising event 'Wheels'

The Darling Home for Kids is thrilled to announce the 14th year of its largest peer-to-peer fundraising event, Wheels, presented by Mattamy Homes, taking place on Sunday, June 23.

This year's event will be held at the picturesque Kelso Conservation Area in Milton, featuring new routes for cycling, hiking, and walking.

Families are invited to join an accessible stroll along the boardwalk at Kelso Conservation Area. Those looking to explore further can sign up for the 5km route to hike the trails or ride their mountain bikes.

The event will start with a delightful breakfast sponsored by Tim Hortons and Longo's. During lunch, sponsored by Broccolini, participants will hear special remarks from Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr and Mayor Gordon Krantz, followed by a heartfelt story from one of the Darling Home for Kids families.

"A place like DHK saves entire families from falling apart, by allowing us the time to be apart, so that it is possible to face more stretches of the 'tough stuff' when we are lucky enough to be reunited," said Tiffany, a Darling Home for Kids parent.

Funds raised from Wheels will support core programming and services at The Darling Home for Kids. Over the years, Wheels has funded various projects over the years, including constructing a wheelchair-accessible playground, respite bedroom renovations, a new Rhapsody bathtub and hygiene chair, a renovated medication room, pet therapy, and family support programs.

The support from participants, sponsors, and donors enables The Darling Home for Kids to continue providing specialized care and enriching experiences for Ontario's most medically complex children and their families.

Event Schedule:

Date: Sunday, June 23, 2024

Location: Kelso Conservation Area, 5234 Kelso Rd., Milton, ON, L9E 0C6

Time:

7:15 a.m. - Event Registration Opens

8:00 a.m. - 100km route departs

9:30 a.m. - 50km route departs

10:00 a.m. - 25km route departs

10:15 a.m. - 5km trail route departs, sponsored by Elinesky Schuett Private Wealth, RBC Wealth Management

11:00 a.m. - Boardwalk Stroll, sponsored by Milton Mall

12:00 p.m. - Special Remarks by Chair Gary Carr and Mayor Krantz, Celebration Lunch, and Awards

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter