On This Day, June 25: John Dean points finger at Nixon in Watergate break-in

On June 25, 1973, White House attorney John Dean told a U.S. Senate committee that President Richard Nixon joined in a plot to cover up the Watergate break-in.

On this date in history:

In 1876, U.S. Army Lt. Col. George Custer, a major general in the volunteer army, and his force of 208 men were killed by Chief Sitting Bull's Sioux warriors at Little Big Horn in Montana.

In 1942, U.S. Army Gen. Dwight Eisenhower took command of the U.S. World War II forces in Europe.

In 1950, North Korean forces invaded South Korea, beginning the Korean War.

In 1951, CBS aired the first color television broadcast. At the time, no color TV sets were owned by the public.

On June 25, 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a decision interpreted as barring prayer in public schools.

In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a decision interpreted as barring prayer in public schools.

In 1973, White House attorney John Dean told a U.S. Senate committee that U.S. President Richard Nixon joined in a plot to cover up the Watergate break-in.

On June 25, 2006, Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit was kidnapped by militants from the Gaza Strip. He was released Oct. 18, 2011.

In 1991, Slovenia and Croatia declared independence from Yugoslavia, sparking civil war.

On June 25, 2009, entertainment superstar Michael Jackson died.

In 1993, Kim Campbell was sworn in as Canada's first woman prime minister, taking the post after the retirement of Brian Mulroney. Campbell was prime minister until November, leaving office after her Progressive Conservative Party was defeated in the federal election.

In 1997, about half of Mir's power supply was knocked out when an unmanned cargo ship collided with the Russian space station and put a hole in it.

On June 25, 1942, Gen. Dwight Eisenhower took command of the U.S. World War II forces in Europe.

In 2005, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was elected president of Iran.

On June 25, 1950, North Korean forces invaded South Korea, beginning the Korean War.

In 2006, Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit was kidnapped by militants from the Gaza Strip. He was released Oct. 18, 2011.

In 2009, entertainment superstar Michael Jackson, known as "the king of pop," a vast influence on the music scene of his day, died of cardiac arrest at age 50 while preparing a comeback.

On June 25, 1993, Kim Campbell was sworn in as Canada's first female prime minister.

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that mandatory sentencing of teenage killers to life without parole is unconstitutional.

In 2019, San Francisco became the first U.S. city to ban the sale of electronic cigarettes.

In 2021, a Minnesota judge sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 270 months in prison for killing George Floyd during an arrest in 2020.

In 2023, Kyriakos Mitsotakis won his second term as prime minister of Greece with more than 40% of votes.