Daytime Emmy Award Winners 2024: Full List

The Daytime Emmy Awards are being handed out this Friday night, in a ceremony airing on CBS.

Heading into this year’s kudoscast, CBS‘ The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful tied Season 1 of Netflix’s African Queens docudrama in racking up the most nominations.

Y&R and B&B each collected a dozen nods – including for Outstanding Daytime Drama – to lead the soap opera pack, though they are followed closely by ABC’s General Hospital and Peacock’s Days of Our Lives, which netted 11 each.

African Queens: Njinga, produced and narrated by Jada Pinkett Smith, also earned 12 nominations, including for Outstanding Educational & Informational Program.

Among the daytime talkers, The Kelly Clarkson Show came out on top with eight total nominations, followed by The View‘s six and The Jennifer Hudson Show‘s four.

TVLine is denoting the Daytime Emmy Award winners below, as announced.

DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay, Popstar! TV

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Days of our Lives, Peacock

General Hospital, ABC

Neighbours, Freevee

The Young and the Restless, CBS

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME DRAMA

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Annika Noelle, (Hope, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, The Young and the Restless)

Tamara Braun (Ava, Days of Our Lives)

Finola Hughes (Anna, General Hospital)

Cynthia Watros (Nina, General Hospital)

LEAD ACTOR IN A DAYTIME DRAMA

Eric Braeden (Victor,The Young and the Restless)

Scott Clifton (Liam, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, The Bold and the Beautiful)

John McCook (Eric, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Eric Martsolf (Brady, Days of Our Lives)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME DRAMA

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, Days of our Lives)

Courtney Hope (Sally, The Young and the Restless) — WINNER

Allison Lanier (Summer, The Young and the Restless)

Emily O’Brien (Gwen, Days of our Lives)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DAYTIME DRAMA

Robert Gossett (Marshall, General Hospital) — WINNER

Bryton James (Devon, The Young and the Restless)

Wally Kurth (Justin, Days of our Lives)

A Martinez (Nardo, The Bay)

Mike Manning (Caleb, The Bay)

GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA

Linden Ashby (Cameron, The Young and the Restless)

Ashley Jones (Bridget, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Alley Mills (Heather, General Hospital)

Guy Pearce (Mike, Neighbours)

Dick Van Dyke (Timothy, Days of our Lives)

WRITING FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA

The Bay, Popstar! TV

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Days of our Lives, Peacock

General Hospital, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

DIRECTING FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA

The Bay, Popstar! TV

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Days of our Lives, Peacock

General Hospital, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

DAYTIME TALK SERIES

The Jennifer Hudson Show (syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (syndicated)

Tamron Hall (syndicated)

Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts, Disney+

The View, ABC

DAYTIME TALK SHOW HOST

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, The View

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa, Live With Kelly and Mark

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood, The Talk

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Access Hollywood (syndicated)

Entertainment Tonight (syndicated)

Extra (syndicated)

CULINARY SERIES

Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Food Network

Family Dinner, Magnolia Network

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays, Food Network

Valerie’s Home Cooking, Food Network

What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel, Max

CULINARY HOST

Lidia Bastianich (25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee, PBS)

Valerie Bertinelli (Valerie’s Home Cooking, Food Network)

Eduardo Garcia (Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia, Magnolia Network)

Emeril Lagasse (Emeril Cooks, Roku)

Sophia Roe (Counter Space, Tastemade)

Buddy Valastro (Legends of the Fork, A&E)

LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Hot Bench (syndicated)

Judy Justice, Amazon Freevee

Justice For The People with Judge Milian (syndicated)

The People’s Court (syndicated)

We The People with Judge Lauren Lake (syndicated)

DAYTIME PERSONALITY (DAILY)

Frank Caprio, Caught in Providence

Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi and Rachel Smith, Entertainment Tonight

Deborah Norville, Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret and Les Trent, Inside Edition

Robert Hernandez and Star Jones, Divorce Court

Judge Judy Sheindlin Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco and Sarah Rose, Judy Justice

DAYTIME PERSONALITY (NON-DAILY)

Samantha Brown, Samantha Brown’s Places to Love

Derrick Campana, The Wizard of Paws

Christian Cooper, Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper

Zoë François and Andrew Zimmern, Holiday Party With Andrew & Zoë

Jet Tila, Ready Jet Cook

SELECT OTHER CATEGORIES

ORIGINAL SONG

“Shine” (General Hospital, ABC)

“Unexpected Truth” (Unexpected, Hulu)

“We’re Home” (Reconnecting Roots, PBS)

COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

African Queens: Njinga, Netflix

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

The Jennifer Hudson Show (syndicated)

Sherri (syndicated)

HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP

African Queens: Njinga, Netflix

The Drew Barrymore Show (syndicated)

Sherri (syndicated)

The View, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

LIGHTING DIRECTION

General Hospital, ABC

The Jennifer Hudson Show (syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (syndicated)

The View, ABC

CASTING

African Queens: Njinga, Netflix

Days of our Lives, Peacock

General Hospital, ABC

Start Up, PBS

The Young and the Restless, CBS

TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory, National Geographic

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper, National Geographic

Guy’s All-American Road Trip, Food Network

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, NBC

Street Somm, Tastemade

INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM

Fixer to Fabulous, HGTV

Fixer Upper: The Hotel, Magnolia Network

Hack My Home, Netflix

Martha Gardens, Roku

Windy City Rehab, HGTV

LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

Downey’s Dream Cars, Max

George to the Rescue, NBC

Growing Floret, Magnolia Network

Homegrown, Magnolia Network

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones, Netflix

ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids, Vimeo

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, Netflix

Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter, SundanceTV

Oprah and “The Color Purple” Journey, Max

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors, PBS

Working in the Theatre, AmericanTheatreWing.org

EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM

African Queens: Njinga, Netflix

Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward, NBC

Ireland Made with Love, PBS

Leveling Lincoln, PBS

What Really Happened: America’s Wild, National Geographic

DAYTIME SPECIAL

Culture Quest: Ukraine, PBS

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC

97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, NBC

Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black Men, SpringHill

Unexpected, Hulu

SHORT FORM PROGRAM

Catalyst, LinkedIn News

The Dads, Netflix

Hollywood Atelier: Rob Pickens, The Hollywood Reporter

How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the World, Eater

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre, Netflix

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

African Queens: Njinga, Netflix

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, NBC

Reconnecting Roots, PBS

Super Animals (syndicated)

Team Rubicon, Roku

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

African Queens: Njinga, Netflix

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones, Netflix

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, NBC

Mysteries of the Faith, Netflix

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre, Netflix

