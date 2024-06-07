Daytime Emmy Award Winners 2024: Full List
The Daytime Emmy Awards are being handed out this Friday night, in a ceremony airing on CBS.
Heading into this year’s kudoscast, CBS‘ The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful tied Season 1 of Netflix’s African Queens docudrama in racking up the most nominations.
Y&R and B&B each collected a dozen nods – including for Outstanding Daytime Drama – to lead the soap opera pack, though they are followed closely by ABC’s General Hospital and Peacock’s Days of Our Lives, which netted 11 each.
African Queens: Njinga, produced and narrated by Jada Pinkett Smith, also earned 12 nominations, including for Outstanding Educational & Informational Program.
Among the daytime talkers, The Kelly Clarkson Show came out on top with eight total nominations, followed by The View‘s six and The Jennifer Hudson Show‘s four.
TVLine is denoting the Daytime Emmy Award winners below, as announced.
DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay, Popstar! TV
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Days of our Lives, Peacock
General Hospital, ABC
Neighbours, Freevee
The Young and the Restless, CBS
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME DRAMA
Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Annika Noelle, (Hope, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, The Young and the Restless)
Tamara Braun (Ava, Days of Our Lives)
Finola Hughes (Anna, General Hospital)
Cynthia Watros (Nina, General Hospital)
LEAD ACTOR IN A DAYTIME DRAMA
Eric Braeden (Victor,The Young and the Restless)
Scott Clifton (Liam, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, The Bold and the Beautiful)
John McCook (Eric, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Eric Martsolf (Brady, Days of Our Lives)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME DRAMA
Jennifer Gareis (Donna, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, Days of our Lives)
Courtney Hope (Sally, The Young and the Restless) — WINNER
Allison Lanier (Summer, The Young and the Restless)
Emily O’Brien (Gwen, Days of our Lives)
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DAYTIME DRAMA
Robert Gossett (Marshall, General Hospital) — WINNER
Bryton James (Devon, The Young and the Restless)
Wally Kurth (Justin, Days of our Lives)
A Martinez (Nardo, The Bay)
Mike Manning (Caleb, The Bay)
GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA
Linden Ashby (Cameron, The Young and the Restless)
Ashley Jones (Bridget, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Alley Mills (Heather, General Hospital)
Guy Pearce (Mike, Neighbours)
Dick Van Dyke (Timothy, Days of our Lives)
WRITING FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA
The Bay, Popstar! TV
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Days of our Lives, Peacock
General Hospital, ABC
The Young and the Restless, CBS
DIRECTING FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA
The Bay, Popstar! TV
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Days of our Lives, Peacock
General Hospital, ABC
The Young and the Restless, CBS
DAYTIME TALK SERIES
The Jennifer Hudson Show (syndicated)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (syndicated)
Tamron Hall (syndicated)
Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts, Disney+
The View, ABC
DAYTIME TALK SHOW HOST
Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, The View
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa, Live With Kelly and Mark
Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood, The Talk
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES
Access Hollywood (syndicated)
Entertainment Tonight (syndicated)
Extra (syndicated)
CULINARY SERIES
Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Food Network
Family Dinner, Magnolia Network
Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays, Food Network
Valerie’s Home Cooking, Food Network
What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel, Max
CULINARY HOST
Lidia Bastianich (25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee, PBS)
Valerie Bertinelli (Valerie’s Home Cooking, Food Network)
Eduardo Garcia (Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia, Magnolia Network)
Emeril Lagasse (Emeril Cooks, Roku)
Sophia Roe (Counter Space, Tastemade)
Buddy Valastro (Legends of the Fork, A&E)
LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
Hot Bench (syndicated)
Judy Justice, Amazon Freevee
Justice For The People with Judge Milian (syndicated)
The People’s Court (syndicated)
We The People with Judge Lauren Lake (syndicated)
DAYTIME PERSONALITY (DAILY)
Frank Caprio, Caught in Providence
Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi and Rachel Smith, Entertainment Tonight
Deborah Norville, Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret and Les Trent, Inside Edition
Robert Hernandez and Star Jones, Divorce Court
Judge Judy Sheindlin Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco and Sarah Rose, Judy Justice
DAYTIME PERSONALITY (NON-DAILY)
Samantha Brown, Samantha Brown’s Places to Love
Derrick Campana, The Wizard of Paws
Christian Cooper, Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper
Zoë François and Andrew Zimmern, Holiday Party With Andrew & Zoë
Jet Tila, Ready Jet Cook
SELECT OTHER CATEGORIES
ORIGINAL SONG
“Shine” (General Hospital, ABC)
“Unexpected Truth” (Unexpected, Hulu)
“We’re Home” (Reconnecting Roots, PBS)
COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
African Queens: Njinga, Netflix
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
The Jennifer Hudson Show (syndicated)
Sherri (syndicated)
HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP
African Queens: Njinga, Netflix
The Drew Barrymore Show (syndicated)
Sherri (syndicated)
The View, ABC
The Young and the Restless, CBS
LIGHTING DIRECTION
General Hospital, ABC
The Jennifer Hudson Show (syndicated)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (syndicated)
The View, ABC
CASTING
African Queens: Njinga, Netflix
Days of our Lives, Peacock
General Hospital, ABC
Start Up, PBS
The Young and the Restless, CBS
TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM
Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory, National Geographic
Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper, National Geographic
Guy’s All-American Road Trip, Food Network
Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, NBC
Street Somm, Tastemade
INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM
Fixer to Fabulous, HGTV
Fixer Upper: The Hotel, Magnolia Network
Hack My Home, Netflix
Martha Gardens, Roku
Windy City Rehab, HGTV
LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
Downey’s Dream Cars, Max
George to the Rescue, NBC
Growing Floret, Magnolia Network
Homegrown, Magnolia Network
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones, Netflix
ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM
Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids, Vimeo
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, Netflix
Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter, SundanceTV
Oprah and “The Color Purple” Journey, Max
Variety Studio: Actors on Actors, PBS
Working in the Theatre, AmericanTheatreWing.org
EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM
African Queens: Njinga, Netflix
Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward, NBC
Ireland Made with Love, PBS
Leveling Lincoln, PBS
What Really Happened: America’s Wild, National Geographic
DAYTIME SPECIAL
Culture Quest: Ukraine, PBS
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC
97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, NBC
Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black Men, SpringHill
Unexpected, Hulu
SHORT FORM PROGRAM
Catalyst, LinkedIn News
The Dads, Netflix
Hollywood Atelier: Rob Pickens, The Hollywood Reporter
How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the World, Eater
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre, Netflix
WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
African Queens: Njinga, Netflix
Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, NBC
Reconnecting Roots, PBS
Super Animals (syndicated)
Team Rubicon, Roku
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION
African Queens: Njinga, Netflix
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones, Netflix
Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, NBC
Mysteries of the Faith, Netflix
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre, Netflix
