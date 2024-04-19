Daytime Emmys 2024: Nominees Announced for Best Soap, 4 Other Categories
The first few nominations for the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday afternoon/evening (via the assorted infotainment shows), with the contenders in scores of other categories due to be revealed this Friday at noon ET.
The first five categories to announce their nominees are Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, plus Lead Actress and Lead Actor, and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Show Host.
This year’s Daytime Emmys ceremony will be held at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles on Friday, June 7 starting at 8/7c and air on CBS. The awards show will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.
DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay, Popstar! TV
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Days of our Lives, Peacock
General Hospital, ABC
Neighbours, Freevee
The Young and the Restless, CBS
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME DRAMA
Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Annika Noelle, (Hope, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, The Young and the Restless)
Tamara Braun (Ava, Days of Our Lives)
Finola Hughes (Anna, General Hospital)
Cynthia Watros (Nina, General Hospital)
LEAD ACTOR IN A DAYTIME DRAMA
Eric Braeden (Victor,The Young and the Restless)
Scott Clifton (Liam, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, The Bold and the Beautiful)
John McCook (Eric, The Bold and the Beautiful)
Eric Martsolf (Brady, Days of Our Lives)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME DRAMA
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DAYTIME DRAMA
DAYTIME TALK SERIES
The Jennifer Hudson Show (syndicated)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (syndicated)
Tamron Hall (syndicated)
Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts, Disney+
The View, ABC
GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA
WRITING FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA
DIRECTING FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA
DAYTIME TALK SHOW HOST
Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, The View
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa, Live With Kelly and Mark
Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood, The Talk
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES
LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
CULINARY SERIES
CULINARY HOST
SELECT OTHER CATEGORIES:
ORIGINAL SONG
COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP
LIGHTING DIRECTION
CASTING
TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM
INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM
LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM
EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM
DAYTIME SPECIAL
SHORT FORM PROGRAM
WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION
