Daytime Emmys 2024: Nominees Announced for Best Soap, 4 Other Categories

The first few nominations for the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday afternoon/evening (via the assorted infotainment shows), with the contenders in scores of other categories due to be revealed this Friday at noon ET.

The first five categories to announce their nominees are Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, plus Lead Actress and Lead Actor, and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Show Host.

This year’s Daytime Emmys ceremony will be held at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles on Friday, June 7 starting at 8/7c and air on CBS. The awards show will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay, Popstar! TV

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Days of our Lives, Peacock

General Hospital, ABC

Neighbours, Freevee

The Young and the Restless, CBS

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME DRAMA

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Annika Noelle, (Hope, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, The Young and the Restless)

Tamara Braun (Ava, Days of Our Lives)

Finola Hughes (Anna, General Hospital)

Cynthia Watros (Nina, General Hospital)

LEAD ACTOR IN A DAYTIME DRAMA

Eric Braeden (Victor,The Young and the Restless)

Scott Clifton (Liam, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, The Bold and the Beautiful)

John McCook (Eric, The Bold and the Beautiful)

Eric Martsolf (Brady, Days of Our Lives)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME DRAMA

Nominees to come Friday at noon ET!

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DAYTIME DRAMA

Nominees to come Friday at noon ET!

DAYTIME TALK SERIES

The Jennifer Hudson Show (syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (syndicated)

Tamron Hall (syndicated)

Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts, Disney+

The View, ABC

GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA

Nominees to come Friday at noon ET!

WRITING FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA

WRITING FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA

Nominees to come Friday at noon ET!

DIRECTING FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA

Nominees to come Friday at noon ET!

DAYTIME TALK SHOW HOST

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, The View

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa, Live With Kelly and Mark

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood, The Talk

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Nominees to come Friday at noon ET!

LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Nominees to come Friday at noon ET!

CULINARY SERIES

Nominees to come Friday at noon ET!

CULINARY HOST

Nominees to come Friday at noon ET!

SELECT OTHER CATEGORIES:

ORIGINAL SONG

Nominees to come Friday at noon ET!

COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

Nominees to come Friday at noon ET!

HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP

Nominees to come Friday at noon ET!

LIGHTING DIRECTION

Nominees to come Friday at noon ET!

CASTING

Nominees to come Friday at noon ET!

TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Nominees to come Friday at noon ET!

INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM

Nominees to come Friday at noon ET!

LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

Nominees to come Friday at noon ET!

ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

Nominees to come Friday at noon ET!

EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM

Nominees to come Friday at noon ET!

DAYTIME SPECIAL

Nominees to come Friday at noon ET!

SHORT FORM PROGRAM

Nominees to come Friday at noon ET!

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Nominees to come Friday at noon ET!

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

Nominees to come Friday at noon ET!

