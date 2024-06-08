Daytime Emmys: Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa Win For Hosting ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ (Updating Live)

After a tense morning with IATSE threatening to picket over the use of a non-union crew, the Daytime Emmys are underway at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

IATSE leadership met with the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Friday afternoon in an effort to reach an agreement prior to showtime. Now the ceremony can proceed with honoring daytime dramas, talk shows and legal/courtroom dramas at the 51st annual event. Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner are hosting the ceremony.

Following a corny but cute opening number performed by The Talk hosts Amanda Kloots and Jerry O’Connell, Frazier and Turner kicked off the live show by singling out “royalty” in the house — Dick Van Dyke, who would end up winning for guest starring as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux on Peacock’s Days of our Lives. Zooey Deschanel was also singled out in the audience, as was Jennifer Hudson.

Soap producer Ed Scott and Melody Thomas Scott (The Young and the Restless) were given Lifetime Achievement Awards. “Daytime TV is hard work,” said Thomas Scott. “I salute all of you here tonight for your contributions to our industry. Edward and I are eager to do our part to carry on the proud tradition of the great American soap opera.”

The In Memoriam segment included tributes to Sam Rubin, Marla Adams, Bill Hayes and Johnny Wactor.

And the winners are:

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR: Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS: Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Young and the Restless

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: General Hospital

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: Dick Van Dyke, Days of Our Lives

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: General Hospital

DAYTIME TALK SERIES: The Kelly Clarkson Show

CULINARY SERIES: Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Food Network

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES: Entertainment Tonight

DAYTIME PERSONALITY – DAILY: Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith, Entertainment Tonight

DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST: Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, Live with Kelly and Mark











