DC’s Green Lantern Series Taps Damon Lindelof, ‘Ozark’ Showrunner Chris Mundy as Writers

Damon Lindelof (“Lost,” “Watchmen”) and Chris Mundy (“Ozark”) have joined DC’s upcoming Green Lantern series as writers.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed the news on Instagram Saturday, writing, “Yes, it’s true. The ‘Lanterns’ DCU series is putting together a crack team of writers, based on a wonderful pilot script and bible by Chris Mundy, Tom King and Damon Lindelof.”

Lindelof is known as the co-creator and showrunner of the sci-fi series “Lost,” which ran from 2004 to 2010 on ABC, and the 2019 HBO limited series “Watchmen.” He also co-created and served as showrunner on the HBO supernatural series “The Leftovers.”

Mundy served as showrunner on the Netflix series “Ozark” from 2017 to 2022. He executive produced such series as “Criminal Minds,” “Cold Case,” “Bloodline” and “True Detective” Season 4.

In January of last year, Gunn and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran announced the Green Lantern series, titled “Lanterns,” as one of the first 10 film and TV titles within the rebooted DC Universe. At the time, Safran described the series as “a huge HBO-quality event” that is “very much in the vein of ‘True Detective.’”

“Lanterns” will focus on two of the best known members of the Green Lantern corps.: Hal Jordan (the test pilot first played on screen by Ryan Reynolds in 2011’s “Green Lantern”) and John Stewart (an ex-marine and one of DC’s first Black superheroes), who investigate a mystery that Safran said “plays a really big role leading us into the main story that we’re telling across our film and television.”

The project is separate from a Green Lantern series that was being developed by Greg Berlanti for Max, with Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Scott set to star as Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, respectively. Berlanti’s Green Lantern series at Max is no longer moving forward.

