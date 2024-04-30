DEA to ease restrictions on marijuana, reclassify it as low-risk substance, sources say

Chris Benson
·5 min read
A worker pushes a row of cannabis plants in a grow room at the Beleaf Medical Growing Facility in Earth City, Mo., in 2023. On Tuesday, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agreed to reclassify cannabis, removing its association with deadly drugs such as heroin and LSD and acknowledging that it has moderate to low risk for users. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

April 30 (UPI) -- In a historic move that does not legalize adult-use marijuana nationwide but eases its restrictions, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Tuesday agreed to reclassify cannabis, removing its association with deadly drugs such as heroin and LSD and acknowledging that it has moderate to low risk for users.

An interim rule on the reclassification of marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Controlled Substance Act is expected soon by the DEA, sources told NBC News and cannabis news site Marijuana Moment.

The Justice Department, a Biden administration official said, "continues to work on this rule." They added that the administration has "no further comment at this time."

The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws praised the move, saying cannabis -- so far a $34 billion industry despite its patchwork of legality in different states -- has remained classified as a Schedule I controlled substance since 1970. Still, the group said it would prefer for marijuana to be removed from all DEA drug classifications.

"Just as it is intellectually dishonest and impractical to categorize cannabis in the same placement as heroin, it is equally disingenuous and unfeasible to treat cannabis in the same manner as anabolic steroids and ketamine," NORML Deputy Director Paul Armentano said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., (M) speaks during a news conference to call for the decriminalization of marijuana at the federal level at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. To Schumer's right, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and New Jersey's Democratic Sen. Cory Booker. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., (M) speaks during a news conference to call for the decriminalization of marijuana at the federal level at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. To Schumer's right, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and New Jersey's Democratic Sen. Cory Booker. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI

Armentano said it was "significant" for the DEA and FDA "to acknowledge publicly for the first time what many patients and advocates have known for decades: that cannabis is a safe and effective therapeutic agent for tens of millions of Americans."

A poll taken last year suggests that overall support for national marijuana legalization was at an all-time high at 70%.

Large cannabis plants sit in bright lights in a grow room at the Beleaf Medical Growing Facility in Earth City, Mo., in 2023. An interim rule on the reclassification of marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Controlled Substance Act is expected soon by the DEA, sources said Tuesday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Large cannabis plants sit in bright lights in a grow room at the Beleaf Medical Growing Facility in Earth City, Mo., in 2023. An interim rule on the reclassification of marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Controlled Substance Act is expected soon by the DEA, sources said Tuesday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Drugs, substances and chemicals used to make drugs are classified into five distinct categories, according to the DEA. Schedule I drugs are seen as having little medical or beneficial use. Schedule II drugs -- which include meth, cocaine and drugs such as Adderall and Ritalin -- are viewed as highly addictive and risky.

Schedule III drugs and substances, though, are viewed by the DEA as having "a low potential for abuse and low risk of dependence."

Missouri Horticulturist Justin Sheffield inspects young cannabis plants in a grow room at the Beleaf Medical Growing Facility in Earth City, Mo., in 2023. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Missouri Horticulturist Justin Sheffield inspects young cannabis plants in a grow room at the Beleaf Medical Growing Facility in Earth City, Mo., in 2023. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

President Joe Biden in October 2022 made a move to review the classification of marijuana as a Schedule I drug, which was the first time that an American president had call for such a change.

Referring to the United States' opioid crisis, Biden noted at the time that marijuana is scheduled "even higher than fentanyl and methamphetamine -- the drugs that are driving our overdose epidemic."

Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., speaks during a press conference after a weekly caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in May 2022. On Tuesday, Smith said, “We should celebrate the fact we’re finally changing course from the failed, racist legacy of the War on Drugs." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., speaks during a press conference after a weekly caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in May 2022. On Tuesday, Smith said, “We should celebrate the fact we’re finally changing course from the failed, racist legacy of the War on Drugs." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

A recent study found that, despite decades of fearmongering by some health officials and many law-enforcement authorities, marijuana isn't a gateway drug that can spark a person's desire to try narcotics.

"Just as it is intellectually dishonest and impractical to categorize cannabis in the same placement as heroin," Armentano said, "it is equally disingenuous and unfeasible to treat cannabis in the same manner as anabolic steroids and ketamine."

Twenty-four states and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational marijuana, with 20 of those states approving registration for marijuana retail businesses. Thirty-eight states have legalized medical marijuana.

In January, Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine had asked the DEA to reclassify marijuana following a review.

That was followed days ago in a letter to the DEA by congressional Democrats, urging the DEA to "swiftly" reschedule marijuana's drug status. Lawmakers in the letter reiterated their call for the drug to be descheduled entirely, noting that alcohol, which has more adverse health risks, is not scheduled at all under the CSA.

However, NORML points out how the DEA's rescheduling decision, once formalized, will not take immediate effect in order to leave time for further public debate on the issue.

But while Biden's policy change does not legalize the plant, the marijuana industry is expected to see benefits nonetheless such as an elimination of certain tax burdens in states in which adult-use marijuana is currently legal.

Congress is currently debating a number of marijauna-related bills in front of them, such as the SAFER Banking Act and HOPE Act.

Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith, a Democrat who introduced a 2020 bill to remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act, on Tuesday reiterated that marijuana is not as dangerous as heroin and that "there is no reason" for marijuana "to be in the same class of controlled substances" such as drugs like heroin.

"We should celebrate the fact we're finally changing course from the failed, racist legacy of the War on Drugs," Smith posted on X.

Monday on social media, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, a South Carolina Republican and one of a handful in her conference who agree with Democrats on the issue, urged Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to pass the Safe Banking Act and to "stop holding" the bill in Congress "as a campaign carrot."

Attorney General Merrick Garland could submit the proposal as early as Tuesday.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Social Media Reacts To Trump Being Allowed To Attend Barron's Graduation

    It's good news for Trump in that he gets to attend his son's graduation, and bad news because he's now expected to attend his son's graduation.

  • Trump Is Allowed to Attend Barron’s High School Graduation After All

    Giorgio Viera/AFP via GettyAfter weeks of bellyaching and carrying on about how he would “not be allowed” to take a day off from his criminal hush-money trial to attend his 18-year-old son Barron’s high school graduation, Donald Trump will, in fact, be permitted to go, Judge Juan Merchan said Tuesday. Following the first day of proceedings earlier this month, Trump lambasted Merchan, ranting, “[I]t looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son.” Moments later, he expressed

  • Speaker kicks Poilievre out of the Commons for calling PM a 'wacko' in tense question period exchange

    Speaker Greg Fergus kicked Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre out of question period Tuesday after a particularly nasty exchange with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Poilievre's day-long removal from the House of Commons came after he called Trudeau a "wacko" for supporting B.C.'s policy of decriminalizing some hard drugs in an attempt to reduce the number of overdose-related deaths.Poilievre said it was a "wacko policy" backed by "this wacko prime minister." Fergus asked him to withdraw the "un

  • Sikh rally in Toronto with multi-party support prompts India diplomatic rebuke

    OTTAWA — India has summoned Canada's envoy in New Delhi following a large Sikh rally in Toronto attended by all three major federal party leaders. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh at the Khalsa Day rally in Toronto on Sunday. The rally commemorates the Sikh faith, and some participants chanted and carried banners emblazoned with slogans calling for a state separate from India, known as Khalistan. India formally summoned Canada

  • OOPS! Kayleigh McEnany Gets Quick Math Lesson After Awkward Trump Blunder

    The former White House press secretary gets a blunt reminder on social media.

  • Poilievre hints to police he would use notwithstanding clause to change laws

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he would use "whatever tools the Constitution allows" to pass criminal laws if his party forms the next government.Speaking to the Canadian Police Association on Monday, Poilievre promised to implement more stringent requirements for bail and make it harder for convicted murderers to transfer out of maximum security prisons."All of my proposals are constitutional," Poilievre said."We will make them constitutional, using whatever tools the Constitution al

  • Manchin vows to introduce resolution to overturn Biden permitting rule

    Senate Energy Committee Chair Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he will lead a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to undo the Biden administration’s final rule on permitting announced Tuesday morning. “All the White House had to do was implement the commonsense, bipartisan permitting reforms in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, that all sides agreed upon, but once…

  • Trump Given Final Warning: Shut Up or Face Jail

    Seth Winnig/Getty The third week of Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York got off to an aggressive start on Tuesday morning, when the former president was swiftly fined $9,000 by the judge for repeatedly making public comments about jurors and witnesses—ignoring the court’s gag order that sought to stymie an ongoing MAGA intimidation campaign.But when the judge’s order was filed minutes later, it became clear the that Trump is also receiving a final warning: stop the threatening rhetoric or

  • Judiciary Republicans zero in on top prosecutor in Trump hush money case

    The House Judiciary Committee is again singling out a top prosecutor in former President Trump’s hush money case, asking the Department of Justice (DOJ) to turn over the bulk of its communications relating to Matthew Colangelo. Colangelo, who delivered the opening statement in Trump’s New York trial last week, was a senior Justice Department official…

  • Newsmax Host Eric Bolling Goes Off the Rails Over Biden Eating Salad

    NewsmaxPresident Joe Biden’s eating habits are no longer just the subject of Fox News host Jesse Watters’ invaluable scrutiny, after Newsmax host Eric Bolling grew increasingly angry Monday with the president eating salad at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner over the weekend.Bolling, channeling his inner Sean Hannity, concluded his opening monologue by saying that Biden isn’t fit enough for the job he holds.“Here is the President of the United States, the man with the nuclear codes at his f

  • 'MAGA Hero To Zero': MSNBC Host Predicts Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Humiliating' Fall

    The far-right lawmaker's own colleagues are starting to turn against her.

  • Massive drone strike suggests Ukraine is going after Russia's devastating glide bombs

    Russia has increasingly relied on glide-bomb strikes to hammer Ukrainian positions on the front lines and in the rear over the past few months.

  • Bill Barr's Own Claim About Donald Trump Comes Back To Haunt Him

    Ex-Trump aide Sarah Matthews unearthed a quote that busted the former attorney general's reason for backing the ex-president.

  • ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Enraged by Trump’s ‘Anti-White Feeling’ Comments: ‘Nobody in Your Family Was Hung’ | Video

    "Nobody in your family was chased because of the color of their skin. How dare you?" the ABC moderator says The post ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Enraged by Trump’s ‘Anti-White Feeling’ Comments: ‘Nobody in Your Family Was Hung’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • ‘The US is seen as a joke’: American expats on Trump, Biden and the 2024 election

    Gustaf Kilander speaks to Americans who moved abroad about how they perceive their country now — and how the people they know perceive them

  • Ex-Prosecutor Sounds Alarm On 'Shocking' SCOTUS Takeaway From Trump Immunity Case

    Andrew Weissmann argued America is "on the razor's edge" of a drastic change to its future.

  • Democratic leaders say they’ll shield Speaker Johnson from Greene motion to vacate

    House Democratic leaders announced Tuesday that they will protect Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) from a potential conservative coup, all but ensuring the Speaker will keep the gavel through the remainder of the term. The proclamation from Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (Mass.) and caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (Calif.) is a remarkable…

  • This congresswoman was born and raised in Ukraine. She just voted against aid for her homeland

    U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, the first and only Ukrainian-born member of Congress, emerged early on as a natural advocate for supporting her native country in its war with Russia. The event in a hall just off of the town's main street was attended by eight of the nine GOP primary candidates, who were able to make their case to voters and county Republican officials one at a time during a meet-and-greet that also included short speeches by the candidates.

  • Federal addictions minister says B.C. public decriminalization reversal under review

    OTTAWA — It is too early to draw conclusions about drug decriminalization, the federal addictions and mental health minister suggested Monday, after British Columbia asked Ottawa to scale back its pilot to help curb concerns over public drug use. In her first public remarks since B.C., made its request, Ya'ara Saks noted that the province is only a year into its three-year pilot project, which began in January 2023. To make it happen, Health Canada issued an exemption to federal drug laws decrim

  • Russian forces have hit on a cheap way to foil US precision weapons in Ukraine

    The Pentagon said some US GPS-guided weapons given to Ukraine had been repeatedly stopped by Russian electronic warfare.