Deadline extended to claim piece of $35 million iPhone 7, Apple class action lawsuit

Jonathan Limehouse, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Some U.S. residents who own or have owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus can still claim a piece of a $35 million proposed class action settlement as the deadline has been extended.

The class counsel settled with Apple regarding allegations that the company's "concealment of a material defect" contributed to its iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devices' audio features becoming "unresponsive" and failing "of their essential purpose of smartphones," according to the class complaint filed in a California federal court in 2019.

The lawsuit filed by consumers Joseph Casillas and De'Jhontai Banks calls the issue with the devices the "Audio IC Defect," the complaint says.

"Apple has long been aware of the Audio IC Defect, yet, notwithstanding its longstanding knowledge, Apple routinely refuses to repair the iPhones without charge when the Audio IC Defect manifests," according to the complaint.

Here's what to know about the settlement and your eligibility for a payday.

An Apple iPhone 7 and the company logo are seen in this illustration picture taken in Bordeaux, France, February 1, 2017.
Who is eligible to be a part of the $35 million settlement?

Consumers who owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus between September 16, 2016, and January 3, 2023, complained to Apple about an issue covered by the settlement or paid Apple for a repair or replacement covered by the settlement are eligible for a class payment, according to the settlement website.

When is the deadline to submit a claim?

The new deadline to submit a claim is July 3. The previous deadline for potential class members was June 3.

A final approval hearing is scheduled for July 18 at 2:00 p.m. PDT. At the hearing, the court overseeing the case will decide whether to approve the settlement.

Apple denies 'all allegations of wrongdoing'

Although Apple settled, the tech company denies the devices had audio issues and "denies all allegations of wrongdoing," the settlement website says.

"Apple asserts numerous defenses to the claims in this case," according to the settlement website. "The proposed settlement to resolve this lawsuit is not an admission of guilt or any wrongdoing of any kind by Apple."

USA TODAY contacted Apple on Monday morning but did not receive a response.

How much could class members receive from the iPhone 7 settlement?

Consumers who paid for repairs can receive a maximum of $349, and those who reported the issue but did not pay for repairs can receive up to $125. The minimum pay for eligible claims is $50.

