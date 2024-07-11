Ryan Reynolds 'waited whole life' to make Deadpool & Wolverine with Hugh Jackman

The MCU stars and best pals have teamed up for a summer blockbuster and shared their joy at bringing their friendship to the big screen.

Ryan Reynolds has said seeing his best friend Hugh Jackman play Wolverine in the new Deadpool movie was "the literal privilege of my lifetime", adding that "I waited my whole life to make this film with him".

Reynolds and Jackman have teamed up for the latest MCU blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine, and they told The One Show why it had been such an emotional experience for both of them.

The Hollywood football fans also spoke about watching the England team's Euros semi-final win.

Deadpool and Wolverine teaming up for an MCU summer blockbuster might be a cinematic power couple, but for stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman it was a match made in heaven as they are real-life best friends.

The Hollywood superstars stopped into The One Show ahead of the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere, where they opened up on how much they loved working together.

Reynolds said: "I think movies like this at their best are wish fulfilment and they are delivery systems of extreme audience delight. That is what we set out to do here but it doesn't mean you can't have the undercurrent of being subversive and having the edge for the characters that people expect. Really the bedrock of this thing is about friendship."

Talking about his own friendship with Jackman, he said of him returning to the character of Wolverine: "To see him come back and do it this way, in a different way, I mean it, this is not a joke, it has been the literal privilege of a lifetime for me. I feel like I've waited my whole life to do this film with him and that dream came true so I guess after this I'm out to pasture, pretty much done."

Jackman shared his own love for Reynolds, adding: "He is not only one of my best friends but also one of the funniest men on the planet. I have never had so much fun, every day I was laughing til I cried, literal tears every single day."

Reynolds teased that the film was set to be a huge treat for Wolverine fans, who will get to see him in a suit that is accurate to the original comics.

He said: "Having a front row seat to (Jackman) in this movie was incredible, it is like nothing else. You're playing with huge iconography, after 24 years playing the character and never once wearing the suit until now, all of that was wish fulfilment on the highest possible level."

The pair also praised British actors Matthew Macfadyen and Emma Corrin for playing the film's villains as Reynolds called Macfadyen "intoxicating" and added that his performance was "one of the greatest things you'll ever see up close".

What else did Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman say?

Of course, Reynolds couldn't pass up the opportunity to talk about Wrexham AFC, particularly the day after England's Euros semi-final victory.

Asked how he coped with the stress of watching his club play, he revealed: "Pacing is something I do a lot. One time I looked at how many steps I paced throughout a match and it was like 9,500 steps."

Talking about England's win against the Netherlands on Wednesday night, Jackman said: "I turned on at the 87th minute and then I got to see that incredible goal."

Reynolds added: "I always love it when the subs come on at the end, I'm like, 'release the hounds'."

