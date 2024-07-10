Defence spending: How Nato countries compare

Ian Jones, PA
·1 min read

All members of Nato are signed up to an agreement to spend the equivalent of 2% of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defence per year.

In 2023, 11 Nato countries met this pledge, including the UK, the US and Poland.

The latest annual report from Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg suggests that in 2024, this number is likely to rise to 18 countries.

DEFENCE Spending
(PA Graphics)

Here is a list of how much was estimated to have been spent on defence by Nato countries in 2023 as a proportion of their national GDP, ranked from highest to lowest.

All data comes from the latest Nato annual report.

– Poland 3.92%
– United States 3.24%
– Greece 3.05%
– Estonia 2.89%
– Lithuania 2.75%
– Finland 2.46%
– Latvia 2.37%
– UK 2.28%
– Hungary 2.07%
– Slovakia 2.05%
– Denmark 2.00%
– France 1.90%
– Bulgaria 1.87%
– Norway 1.80%
– Croatia 1.75%
– Albania 1.72%
– North Macedonia 1.70%
– Germany 1.66%
– Netherlands 1.63%
– Romania 1.60%
– Turkey 1.58%
– Montenegro 1.55%
– Czech Republic 1.53%
– Portugal 1.48%
– Italy 1.47%
– Slovenia 1.33%
– Canada 1.33%
– Spain 1.24%
– Belgium 1.21%
– Luxembourg 1.01%

