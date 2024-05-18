Demi Moore Offers Advice to Younger Stars at Chopard Dinner: ‘You Don’t Have to Do It Alone’

The actress served as the appointed Chopard godmother at the Cannes Film Festival Chopard Trophée Awards ceremony on May 17

Jacopo Raule/WireImage Demi Moore attends the Chopard Trophy at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Carlton Beach on May 17, 2024 in Cannes, France. (

Demi Moore is sharing words of wisdom at the Cannes Film Festival!

The actress attended the Chopard Trophée Awards ceremony at the 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17. At the event, she served as the appointed Chopard godmother and presented the evening’s rising star awards to Challengers’ Mike Faist and Talk to Me’s Sophie Wilde.

“I feel really lucky to be chosen to be a godmother to these two extraordinary talents,” she said. She then joked how in the U.S., “being a godmother kind of means that you have no responsibility,” adding, “that you get to give the kids all the things that the parents don't allow, like candy and toys.”

Moore continued: “But actually, that said, I feel that you are both so accomplished and talented that I argue you need nothing from me and have all the resources within yourself to handle whatever comes your way.”

Shen then concluded by offering the two guests of honor her assistance in the future, “But as your appointed godmother, remember I'm not just here for the fun stuff, and you don't have to do it alone.”

At the event, she wore a turquoise sequin Balenciaga gown with cone-like details at the hips and shimmering Chopard jewels to complement the look. Her Haute Joaillerie Collection necklace featured 70.40-carats of paraiba tourmaline and 43.38-carats of diamonds set in 18k white gold.

Victor Boyko/Getty Demi Moore attends the Chopard Trophy at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Carlton Beach on May 17, 2024 in Cannes, France.

Ahead of the evening event, Moore arrived on the red carpet at the Friday, May 17, premiere of Kinds of Kindness. The actress wore a stunning red beaded Giorgio Armani Privé gown with floral details. Her floor-length column dress featured a v-neck detail and intricate beaded embellishments that she paired with Chopard earrings that matched the gown's pattern.

The actress then styled her signature long, dark hair extended to her waist with a sleek straight blowout.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Demi Moore attends the "Kinds Of Kindness" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival

Moore's upcoming film The Substance will premiere at the festival on Monday, May 20. The upcoming horror project also stars Dennis Quaid and Margaret Qualley.

While the film’s plot remains unknown, the Cannes' official website provides an ominous description of the film, reading: “Have you ever dreamed of a better version of yourself? You should try this new product: The Substance. It changed my life. With The Substance, you can generate another version of yourself, younger, more beautiful, more perfect… Just share the time. One week for one, one week for the other. A perfect balance of seven days. Easy isn’t it? If you follow the instructions, what could go wrong?”



