Denise Van Outen 'too busy' for a boyfriend

The Celebrity Gogglebox star admitted she was nervous about being single after her last break up but now she is enjoying her own company.

Denise van Outen said she is too busy for a boyfriend right now. (Getty Images)

What did you miss?

Denise Van Outen has said she is too busy for a relationship at the moment.

The Celebrity Gogglebox star admitted she was nervous about being single after her last break up but now she is enjoying her own company. The TV presenter and actor - who recently turned 50 - told Lorraine Kelly she is putting herself first and doesn't have time to date. But she said "when the time is right, I'll meet the right person."

What, how, and why?

Denise van Outen ais loving single life. (Getty Images)

Van Outen was a guest on ITV daytime show Lorraine to discuss her new single Discoliscious. The former EastEnders star told Kelly: "I think the last time I saw you I'd just gone through a break up. I was a bit nervous about being single, I think at the beginning or panicked a little bit. And then all of a sudden I just thought 'D'you know, actually, this is great.' Because you don't have to think about somebody else you can just enjoy being your own company. And it is really important get used to being on your own as well. And when the time is right, I'll meet the right person. But too busy at the moment. Sorry fellas!"

Van Outen ended her seven year relationship with fiance Eddie Boxshall in January 2022 after the city stockbroker admitted being unfaithful. Later that year she found love with backing dancer Jimmy Barba, but they split in November 2023 after 18 months together.

Denise van Outen dated dancer Jimmy Barba after splitting from Eddie Boxshall. (Getty Images)

Before meeting Boxshall, Van Outen was married to singer and West End performer Lee Mead, 41, with whom she shares 14-year-old daughter Betsy. They were together from 2009 until 2013 but maintain a close relationship, with Van Outen saying in 2019 that they still speak every day.

Before meeting Mead on talent show Any Dream Will Do, Van Outen was in a relationship with Jamiroquai lead singer Jay Kay, 52. They were together for three years and were engaged to be married before their split in 2001.

What else happened on Lorraine?

Denise Van Outen climbed Mount Kilimanjaro for Comic Relief in 2009. (Comic Relief via Getty Images)

Van Outen revealed turning 50 has given her a new zest for life and she is working through a bucket list which includes climbing Mount Everest.

She told Lorraine: "I feel like no inhibitions, do all the things that I love. Even this record is something that before I would have been overthinking things, 'Should I do it?' But you just get a new zest for life, I think And also I'm single at the moment. So I'm just having a great time seeing all my friends, hanging out with my family, just doing all the things I love. And for my 50th I just want to do my bucket list things. Like Base Camp on Mount Everest.

"I feel like at 50 I just want to challenge myself to do all the things that gratefully I'm physically stillable to do with joy."

Lorraine airs on ITV1 at 9am on weekdays.

Read more: Denise van Outen