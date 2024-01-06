Derek Draper: Tributes pour in as ‘brave’ and ‘strong’ Kate Garraway announces husband’s death

Tributes are pouring in for Derek Draper, the husband of Kate Garraway, who has died, aged 56.

TV presenter Garraway has been caring for the former Labour Party adviser ever since he contracted Covid in the early stages of the pandemic.

In December, Draper suffered a heart attack that left him “fighting for his life” due to “the damage inflicted” by Covid”, which Garraway said caused “further complications”.

Kate Garraway, with her husband Derek Draper and her parents Gordon and Marilyn Garraway (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

Garraway announced her husband’s death on Friday (5 January), writing: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.

“I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.”

Derek Draper tributes: Kate Garraway’s husband has died aged 56

Derek Draper, Kate Garraway’s husband, has died

Friday 5 January 2024 11:56 , Jacob Stolworthy

Derek Draper, the husband of TV presenter Kate Garraway, has sadly died, aged 56.

The Good Morning Britain host has been caring for Draper ever since he contracted Covid in March 2020 . His death follows a heart attack in December 2023.

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper dies after long Covid battle, aged 56

Gordon Brown responds to death of ‘brilliant, creative’ Derek Draper

10:21 , Nicole Vassell

Former prime minister Gordon Brown is one of many high-profile figures to have expressed sadness following Derek Draper’s death.

On Friday, the Scottish politician wrote on X/Twitter: “So sad that after such a brave struggle Derek Draper has lost his life as a result of Covid.

Story continues

“I will remember him as brilliant, creative and multitalented, and our thoughts are with Kate, Darcey and Billy. RIP Derek.”

A tribute to Derek Draper: A vigorous person who should be remembered for so much more than his suffering

09:20 , Nicole Vassell

In a tribute to Derek Draper, The Independent’s associate editor Sean O’Grady recalled first meeting him in the late Nineties during Draper’s time as a Labour staffer.

He wrote: “[Draper] was a young man working with Peter Mandelson in the New Labour project, during and after the 1997 election landslide – lively company, dedicated, thoughtful, and obviously gifted with a high level of what you might call ‘political intelligence’.”

You can read the tribute in full here:

Derek Draper: A vigorous person who should be remembered for more than his suffering

Kate Garraway praised for documentaries about husband’s illness

07:00 , Isobel Lewis

Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver also hailed Garraway for her documentaries about their life with Draper‘s illness.

She said: “We all got to accompany Kate on this terrible journey through these amazing documentaries that she made.

“It was the darkest time of their lives, and yet she was still able to highlight the roles of carers everywhere today and my heart is just with them and so, so sorry to hear the news.”

In 2021, Garraway won a prize at the National Television Awards for the documentary Finding Derek, about her family’s experience during the pandemic.

She followed the special up with Caring For Derek, and had a third ITV documentary planned.

Kate Garraway to take leave of absence following death of husband Derek Draper

05:30 , Isobel Lewis

Kate Garraway will take a leave of absence from her presenting roles on TV and radio following the death of husband, it is understood.

Read more below...

Kate Garraway to take leave of absence following death of husband Derek Draper

04:00 , Isobel Lewis

Broadcaster Carol Vorderman also sent her “thoughts & love” to Garraway and her family, adding: “Heartbreaking, after the last years, they have lost the man they love so much.”

ITV boss Kevin Lygo sends ‘heartfelt condolences' to Garraway

02:30 , Isobel Lewis

ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment Kevin Lygo also sent “heartfelt condolences” to Garraway on behalf of staff at the broadcaster who have worked with her over the years.

In a statement, channel boss Lygo said: “Everyone that has worked with Kate at ITV over the past few years are desperately saddened to hear this terrible news.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Kate and Derek’s family and we will continue to offer our support in any way we can at this very difficult time.”

Piers Morgan shares photo of Draper and Garraway as he pays tribute

01:00 , Isobel Lewis

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan also sent his “deepest love and condolences” to the family, sharing a photograph of the smiling couple on Instagram.

“A brilliantly clever and funny man who fought his covid health hell with such courage & resilience, helped every step of the way by his magnificent wife Kate whose loyal, loving, selfless devotion was truly astounding,” he wrote.

“This photo was taken when they attended my annual Christmas pub party in December 2019, just after Kate got back from doing I’m A Celebrity during which the country got to see at first hand what a brilliant marriage they had.

“They talked excitedly that night about renewing their wedding vows the following summer. But just three months later, Derek got the virus, was rushed to hospital, and their near four-year nightmare began.”

GMB’s Charlotte Hawkins on ‘desperately sad news’ of Derek Draper’s death

Friday 5 January 2024 23:30 , Isobel Lewis

In her own post on Instagram, Good Morning Britain host Charlotte Hawkins wrote: “Such desperately sad news about Derek.

“It’s been an incredibly tough time for all the family & Kate has been so strong throughout all this – please send her your love & prayers so she knows we’re all here for her.”

Watch: Sky News presenter pays tribute to ‘great friend’ Derek Draper as he announces death

Friday 5 January 2024 22:00 , Isobel Lewis

Lorraine Kelly praises ‘astonishing woman’ Kate Garraway

Friday 5 January 2024 21:10 , Isobel Lewis

Fellow ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly described Garraway as “an astonishing woman” as she sent her sympathies.

She reshared Garraway’s post to Instagram and added: “This is just so sad. Our friend kategarraway has been so strong and brave.

“Thoughts with her and her children and family. She was right by his side until the end and did him proud. An astonishing woman.”

Linda Nolan reacts to ‘devastating’ Derek Draper news

Friday 5 January 2024 20:50 , Isobel Lewis

“Absolutely devastating news, my deepest condolences,” Linda Nolan commented on Garraway’s post announcing her husband’s death. “Sending lots of love to you and your wonderful family.”

Ben Shephard writes poignant tribute to Derek Draper as co-star Kate Garraway announces death

Friday 5 January 2024 20:30 , Isobel Lewis

On Instagram, Garraway’s Good Morning Britain co-host Ben Shephard posted a picture of Draper kissing Garraway on the cheek.

“On what has been the saddest of days @kategarraway I’ve been reminding myself of the wonderful times and memories we have all shared together,” he wrote.

“This is how I’ll always think of Derek – bringing you so much joy, your smile says it all, the size of which is matched only by his love for you, Darcey and Bill. Sending all our love Kate to you and all the family.”He added: “Also thank you to everyone who has reached out to me, I promise I will pass on your messages, I know they will bring Kate so much comfort as they have for the last few years.”

Kate Thornton comforts Kate Garraway following husband’s death

Friday 5 January 2024 20:08 , Isobel Lewis

Presenter Kate Thornton commented on Garraway’s post: “I’m so very sorry. My deepest condolences to you and the children and this saddest of times. May he rest peacefully knowing how loved he was.”

Alison Hammond tells Derek Draper to ‘sleep well'

Friday 5 January 2024 19:50 , Isobel Lewis

Alison Hammond shared a piece of fan art dedicated to Draper and Garraway to her Instagram Story, which she captioned: “Sleep well Derek.”

‘RIP Derek’ trends on Twitter/X following death of Derek Draper

Friday 5 January 2024 19:35 , Isobel Lewis

“RIP Derek” has continued to trend in the UK into Friday evening, following the death of Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper.

(Twitter/X)

Friday 5 January 2024 19:15 , Isobel Lewis

Good Morning Britain weather presenter Laura Tobin commented on Garraway’s post: “Sending all my love to you and your family.”

Friday 5 January 2024 18:55 , Isobel Lewis

Coronation Street star and I’m a Celebrity runner-up Andy Whyment wrote to Garraway: “Sorry for your loss Kate sending you all love.”

Derek Draper: Lively, dedicated, and so much more than his trials with long Covid

Friday 5 January 2024 18:36 , Isobel Lewis

The abiding image most of the public have of Draper is of someone struggling incredibly hard against his frailty. Below, Sean O’Grady reflects on the man behind Kate Garraway, who had a front-row seat for the New Labour project

Derek Draper: Lively, dedicated, and so much more than his trials with long Covid

Friday 5 January 2024 18:20 , Isobel Lewis

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star Giovanna Fletcher commented: “I’m so sorry to read this, Kate. Sending you, Darcey and Billy so much love.”

Katie Piper ‘so sorry’ for Kate Garraway’s loss

Friday 5 January 2024 18:00 , Isobel Lewis

In her own comment beneath Garraway’s post, TV personality and activist Katie Piper wrote: “So Sorry, you are so loved, admired and respected by us all. I’m thinking of you and your children.”

Clara Amfo praises Kate Garraway’s ‘devotion’ to late husband

Friday 5 January 2024 17:45 , Isobel Lewis

BBC Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo commented on Garraway’s post: “So very sorry for your loss Kate, your devotion to him was really beautiful to observe, may he rest in peace.”

Loose Women stars pay tribute to Derek Draper

Friday 5 January 2024 17:30 , Isobel Lewis

Loose Women’s Denise Welch wrote on Kate Garraway’s Instagram post: “So much love to you and the children and of course all of the family.”

Her colleague Andrea McLean echoed: “Oh Kate. I’m so sorry to hear this. Sending you all my love.”

Denise Van Outen supports Garraway during ‘difficult time'

Friday 5 January 2024 17:15 , Isobel Lewis

On Instagram, presenter Denise Van Outen wrote: “Sending so much love to you and your family during this incredibly difficult time. Such sad news. Sorry for your loss Kate.”

Former ITV daytime star Eamonn Holmes sends Kate Garraway well wishes

Friday 5 January 2024 17:00 , Isobel Lewis

Eamonn Holmes, the former This Morning presenter, offered support to Kate Garraway beneath her Instagram post commemorating Derek Draper.

“Thinking of you and the children Kate,” he wrote. “He was many things , including too young. Sad times. With deepest condolences Eamonn.”

Sky News presenter announces death of ‘great friend’ Derek Draper live on air

Friday 5 January 2024 16:45 , Isobel Lewis

Earlier on Friday, the news of Draper’s death was announced on Sky News by news anchor Ian King.

After discussing Draper’s political career and marriage to GMB host Kate Garraway, he added: “And very personally for me too, because I was at university with Derek more than 30 years ago, and I considered him a great friend.

“My condolences to the family.”

BREAKING: Derek Draper, a former political adviser and husband of TV presenter Kate Garraway, has died after several years of serious health complications due to coronavirus.



Sky's Ian King offers his personal condolences to an old friend.https://t.co/QkRsJCafQs



📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/5hLFkc6SwV — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 5, 2024

Friday 5 January 2024 16:30 , Isobel Lewis

A tribute to Derek has been shared by All on the Board, the social media account best known for sharing messages on TFL travel boards.

Rest in peace Derek Draper.

Sending love and thoughts to Kate Garraway and the family and friends of Derek today.#DerekDraper pic.twitter.com/EJ1u1Egeeh — All On The Board (@allontheboard) January 5, 2024

Friday 5 January 2024 16:17 , Isobel Lewis

Musician Joan Armatrading has posted her own tribute to Draper on Twitter/X.

“This is really sad and devastating news for Kate and her family,” she wrote. “Her husband Derek, who put up such a brave fight over a long period, has died.

“Sending you warm hugs Kate. RIP Derek.”

Former prime minister Gordon Brown remembers ‘brilliant, creative and multitalented’ Derek Draper

Friday 5 January 2024 16:02 , Isobel Lewis

Gordon Brown has tweeted: “So sad that after such a brave struggle Derek Draper has lost his life as a result of Covid.

“I will remember him as brilliant, creative and multitalented, and our thoughts are with Kate, Darcey and Billy. RIP Derek.”

Friday 5 January 2024 15:44 , Isobel Lewis

Kate Garraway has been hailed for helping to shine a light on the “selfless care” many family members give to their loved ones throughout husband Derek Draper’s medical problems.

The Good Morning Britain presenter had been open about her family’s journey after Draper fell seriously ill with Covid-19 in March 2020.

Following the announcement of his death on Friday, Garraway was praised by Carers Trust chief executive Kirsty McHugh.

“We’re saddened to hear the news about Derek Draper‘s death and our thoughts go out to his family,” McHugh said. “Derek‘s illness and Kate Garraway’s devoted care for him touched the hearts of so many of us.

“By sharing her own experience, Kate shone a light on the selfless care that millions of family members give to their loved ones across the UK. All too often, unpaid carers are hidden away but Kate laid bare the very real challenges so many families face and the support they need.”

Ed Miliband pays tribute to Derek Draper after ‘living nightmare’ Covid experience

Friday 5 January 2024 15:33 , Isobel Lewis

Sharing his own tribute to Draper, former Labour leader Ed Miliband said: “I am deeply sorry to hear of the death of Derek Draper. He was someone of deep intelligence, values and wit who was the life and soul of the many worlds he inhabited, including politics.”

The shadow climate minister said: “I first met Derek 30 years ago and, like anyone who met him, I was drawn into his orbit by his charisma and love of life. He was a loyal and good friend to so many. The last few years have been a living nightmare for him and his family.

“All of my deepest condolences go out to Kate, Darcey and Billy and all his family.”

Watch: ITV presenters send live on-air message to Kate Garraway after husband Derek Draper’s death

Friday 5 January 2024 15:17 , Isobel Lewis

ITV’s daytime stars have sent messages of support to their colleague Kate Garraway live on air following Draper’s death.

On Loose Women, panellist Kaye Adams fought back tears as she read out Garraway’s statement, while their fellow presenters Linda Robson and Olivia Attwood also paid tribute.

Watch below:

Tony Blair calls Derek ‘an important part of the New Labour story'

Friday 5 January 2024 15:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

Another former prime minister to pay tribute to Derek is Tony Blair, who called him “an important part of the New Labour story”.

Blair said of Draper, a former Labour Party adviser: “I am so sad to hear the news about Derek. My heart goes out to Kate and their children William and Darcey.

“It is extraordinary and remarkable that Derek survived so long after the ravages of Covid. And that was in large measure due to the love Derek had for his family and they for him. This also says something very special about Derek.

“He was a tough, sometimes ruthless political operative, a brilliant adviser and someone you always wanted on your side. But underneath that tough exterior he was a loving, kind, generous and good natured man you wanted as a friend.”

He called him “a good colleague and great friend”, adding: “We will miss him deeply.”

Tony Blair's tribute to Derek Draper: https://t.co/ftavhLRylf pic.twitter.com/zjp376nmPr — Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (@InstituteGC) January 5, 2024

Vanessa Feltz says she’s ‘devastated’ for Kate Garraway

Friday 5 January 2024 14:45 , Jacob Stolworthy

Paying tribute to Derek Draper, TalkTV host Vanessa Feltz wrote to Kate Garraway: “Devastated for you my darling friend. Sending you prayers love and my deepest condolences. Always here for you. My love always.”

Friday 5 January 2024 14:30 , Jacob Stolworthy

One message receiving a lot of attention is a short, but moving post from Richard Arnold, the Good Morning Britain entertainment correspondent who is close friends with Kate Garraway.

In response to Garraway’s Instagram post announcing Derek’s death, he wrote: “By your side always.”

Richard Arnold sends moving message to close friend Kate Garraway (Instagram)

More 'Loose Women’ tributes roll in

Friday 5 January 2024 14:15 , Jacob Stolworthy

Loose Women star Judi Love wrote: “So deeply sorry for your lost hun, My thoughts are with you and your family sweetie,” while Saira Khan added: “So sorry to hear this Kate – sending you and your family love and prayers during this difficult time.

Kerry Katona posted: “Sending you all my love and strength to you and your family.”

(Lorraine/ITV)

Martin Lewis is latest celebrity to share tribute

Friday 5 January 2024 14:05 , Jacob Stolworthy

Martin Lewis, a fellow ITV colleague of Kate Garraway’s, said in tribute to her husband: “I’m sad to hear of Derek Draper passing. We had a few dinners out together with Kate and Derek and he was also a great big, warm, fun man. That’s how he should be remembered - he would’ve liked the attention.

He continued: “Wishing Kate and the family love and ease through the pain. I hope they are left to grieve in peace & privacy, and the end of this tragic chapter lets them move on and recover the joy in their lives.”

I'm sad to hear of Derek Draper passing. We had a few dinners out together with Kate and Derek and he was also a great big, warm, fun man. That's how he should be remembered - he would've liked the attention :)



Wishing Kate and the family love and ease through the pain. I hope… — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) January 5, 2024

Kate Garraway says she has ‘so much more to say’ after Derek’s death

Friday 5 January 2024 13:39 , Jacob Stolworthy

Kate Garraway has told her fans she has “so much more to say” and that she “will do so in due course”.

She thanked “all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible” and sent “so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support”.

To her husband, she wrote: “Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life.”

Friday 5 January 2024 13:31 , Jacob Stolworthy

Presenter Dan Walker has paid tribute to Derek, writing: “Very sorry to hear about the death of Derek Draper. There are some lovely tributes to him on here today and like everyone else, I’m thinking of Kate and their family.”

Elton John sends ‘love’ to Kate Garraway

Friday 5 January 2024 13:22 , Jacob Stolworthy

Sir Elton John sent his “love and thoughts” to Kate Garraway.

He wrote in reply to the TV host’s Instagram post annoucning her husband’s death: “So sorry to hear of this news, Kate. Love and thoughts to you and your family.”

Garraway and Draper attended the singer’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road show at London’s 02 Arena in April 2023 as guests of honour. John dedicated the son” Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” to the couple, footage of which Garraway shared on her social media pages.

Friday 5 January 2024 13:11 , Jacob Stolworthy

Kate Garraway has been candid in her discussions about the realities of caring for Derek.

After spending more than a year in hospital with Covid from March 2020 to April 2021, partly in an induced coma, Derek was in and out of hospital for various treatments. As of September 2023, Draper had no physical mobility and needed to be held upright by two people five times a day in order to bear any weight.

Garraway said in an interview that a lack of progress had taken a toll on them both, stating: “The truth is he’s terribly, terribly depressed. “I think sickness is selfish. Selfish in the sense that it does strip you of your empathy. He does get very emotional about the strain this has put on me.”

Kate Garraway opens up about realities of caring for Derek Draper

Gordon Brown remembered ‘brilliant' Derek Draper

Friday 5 January 2024 13:05 , Jacob Stolworthy

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown has paid tribute to Derek, who was once an adviser for the Labour Party.

“So sad that after such a brave struggle Derek Draper has lost his life as a result of Covid,” he wrote. “I will remember him as brilliant, creative and multitalented, and our thoughts are with Kate, Darcey and Billy. RIP Derek.”

So sad that after such a brave struggle Derek Draper has lost his life as a result of Covid. I will remember him as brilliant, creative and multitalented, and our thoughts are with Kate, Darcey and Billy. RIP Derek — Gordon Brown (@GordonBrown) January 5, 2024

Psychotherapist Derek Draper made a ‘tremendous impression’ on patient’s life

Friday 5 January 2024 12:50 , Jacob Stolworthy

“My friend Mitch says that most obituaries aren’t so much as ‘the person that I knew’ as “the person that knew me”. This is especially true about writing about my experiences with Derek Draper, as although he was a man who made a tremendous impression on my life, and we spent a lot of pretty intense time together, I didn’t know him personally at all – he was my psychotherapist.”

Derek Draper was my therapist – he saved my life

‘Line of Duty’ star Vicky McClure and Alexandra Burke support Garraway

Friday 5 January 2024 12:42 , Jacob Stolworthy

“So so sorry to hear this Kate,” Line of Duty actor Vicky McClure wrote in response to Garraway’s Instagram post, adding: “Sending all my love to you and your family.”

Meanwhile, former X Factor winner Alexandra Burke said: “Kate, I’m so sorry. Sending you all so much love. Keeping you all in my thought’s & prayers.”

‘Loose Women’ starts with tribute to Derek Draper

Friday 5 January 2024 12:33 , Jacob Stolworthy

Loose Women, which was broadcast one hour after Kate Garraway’s announcement, paid tribute to Derek at the start of the episode.

“We’re gonna start with the saddest of news,” Kaye Adams said, with the panel, including Linda Robson and Sue Cleaver, saying they are “so full of admiration” for Garraway and her family’s bravery.

Adams continued; “We can’t really say anymore, it’s so raw. Kate’s most recent book was called The Strength of Love, and, my goodness, Kate, you displayed the strength of love in a way I can’t contemplate.”

Jason Manford and Ashley Roberts send love to Garraway

Friday 5 January 2024 12:26 , Jacob Stolworthy

Comedian Jason Manford replied to Kate Garraway’s post announcing Derek’s death: “Kate, I am so so sorry. Sending love to you and your family,” while former Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts added: “Sending so much love.”

Lorraine Kelly hails ‘strong and brave’ Kate Garraway

Friday 5 January 2024 12:20 , Jacob Stolworthy

TV host Lorraine Kelly has shared a message of support to Kate Garraway, calling her ITV colleague “strong and brave”.

She wrote: “THIS is just so sad. Our friend @kategarraway has been so strong and brave. Thoughts with her and her children and family. She was right by his side until the end and did him proud. An astonishing woman.”

Lorraine Kelly shares support to Kate Garraway (Instagram)

Carol Vorderman ‘sends love’ to Kate Garraway

Friday 5 January 2024 12:13 , Jacob Stolworthy

Carol Vorderman has shared a tribute to Derek Draper, and sent love to Kate Garraway in the wake of her husband’s death following his lengthy battle with Covid.

She wrote on X/Twitter: “Heartbreaking, after the last years, they have lost the man they love so much.”

Kate Garraway has just announced that her husband Derek has died & that she was 'by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours.'



Sending my thoughts & love to Kate and their family 🤍

Heartbreaking, after the last years, they have lost the man they love so much 💔 pic.twitter.com/ARHiNpEAFO — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 5, 2024

Friday 5 January 2024 12:09 , Jacob Stolworthy

Kate Garraway has been caring for Draper full-time in the last three years since he suffered complications after contracting Covid in March 2020 – the early stages of the pandemic.

He had a heart attack in December, which left him “fighting for his life” due to the “damage inflicted” by the illness.

Garraway announced Draper’s death on Instagram on Friday (5 January), writing: “Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.

“I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.”

Tributes are rolling in from the world of broadcast

Friday 5 January 2024 12:01 , Jacob Stolworthy

Tributes are pouring in for the former Labour Party adviser after Garraway announced Draper’s death on Instagram.

Broadcaster Alastair Campbell wrote: “Very sad to hear the news about Derek Draper. He was a huge character, a giver not a taker, and had so much more to give before Covid took its toll. Sad above all for @kategarraway and the children. Their love and support was profound and unshakeable to the end. RIP.”