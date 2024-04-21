Derek Hough and Wife Hayley Erbert Reveal They Do an Ice Bath After Every Dance Show: ‘A Non-Negotiable for Us’

Erbert returned to the stage in Hough's Symphony of Dance show on April 14 after undergoing brain surgery in December 2023

Hayley Erbert/Instagram Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough

It gets chilly between Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert after they perform onstage — literally!

The couple jointly posted a reel on Instagram on Sunday, April 21, revealing that part of their post-show routine after performing on Hough's Symphony of Dance tour includes a therapeutic ice bath. Sometimes, they take the plunge together.

"After every single show, Derek and I hop into the ice bath to expedite our recovery process," Erbert, 29, wrote in the caption of the video. "Icing after extreme physical activity is a non-negotiable for us."

They introduced the dancers who are on tour with them in the fun video, which included a challenge to see who could last the longest in the 40-degree bath.

"Someone get Beyoncé on, I'm not kidding," said a dancer named Holden, who lasted three minutes and two seconds in the water.

"Derek's making me do this, guys!" said a dancer named Selena before screaming in the freezing water.

"Don't tell me to slow breathe," she warned someone off-camera. She stayed submerged for just over one minute.

Hayley Erbert/Instagram Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough in an ice bath outside

Hough, 38, and Erbert also shared footage of themselves taking an ice bath together outside in Florida on their Instagram Stories on Sunday.

"Having a plunge buddy always makes it easier. Plus this view of downtown Orlando doesn't hurt either," they captioned the video clip, in which Erbert gave her husband a sweet kiss on the shoulder.

Ice baths are a growing trend with celebrities right now. Rita Ora and Taika Waititi recently took the plunge with Dutch wellness guru Wim Hof while in Ibiza.

The Walt Disney Company via Getty Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough

According to Healthline, potential benefits of ice baths include easing sore muscles, reducing fatigue and improving sleep, reducing inflammation and "train[ing] your vagus nerve" to help quell anxiety.

Erbert made her return to Hough's Symphony of Dance tour on April 14 after being diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel in December 2023.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum had a craniectomy and then underwent cranioplasty surgery to "replace a large portion of her skull" that was removed during the first procedure.

A video on TikTok showed Erbert getting emotional when she received a standing ovation during her first show back after her health crisis.

Read the original article on People.