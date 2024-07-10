Detectives hunt knifeman who stabbed bus passenger in leg in Croydon

Police want to speak to this man (Met police)

Detectives have issued an image of a man they want to speak to after a stabbing on a bus in Croydon.

The victim, in his 50s, confronted a passenger for putting his feet on the seats.

A row broke out and the attacker pulled a knife and stabbed him multiple times in the leg.

He went to hospital and was treated for stab wounds after the attacker jumped off the bus at East Croydon station.

Police are appealing for information as they hunt the attacker who struck on the route 64 bus at just after 3am on June 4.

A police statement said: “Shortly after 03:00hrs on Tuesday, 4 June, the victim was aboard a Route 64 bus in Croydon when a man boarded and sat with his feet on the seats.

“The victim, a man aged 50s, confronted the suspect and during a brief struggle was stabbed a number of times in the leg. The suspect left the bus at East Croydon train station.

“The injured man presented himself at hospital with knife injuries and police were called.”

As part of the investigation police have been trawling through CCTV from the bus and around East Croydon station.

Anyone who can name the man pictured should report online, dial 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting 923/4JUN24.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.