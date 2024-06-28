Detectives release CCTV of man they want to trace in Abbey Wood rape case appeal

An efit of the man police want to speak to (Met)

Detectives have released footage of a man they want to identify and speak to following the rape of a woman in south-east London.

An investigation was launched after an allegation that a man had attacked a woman in derelict garages in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood.

The victim is being supported by specialist officers after the incident at 7pm on June 19.

Following a trawl of CCTV from the local area police identified that a suspect had been in the same area at 3pm on the same day.

Detective Sergeant Derren Bryant from the Safeguarding Team at the South East Command Unit said: “I am turning to the public to help me and my team with our investigation. I am determined to apprehend this man and remove him from our streets.

“The suspect is described as a black man with a slim build. He has black shoulder length dreadlocks and was seen wearing blue trousers and a white vest top at the time of the offence.

“It is vital we gather as much information as possible in order to catch this offender. The Met is dedicated to removing individuals from the streets who commit crimes against women. Please help us and play your part by providing any information you may have. You can help us protect women from sexual predators.”

Anyone who recognises this man or have any information that could help the investigation is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and give reference Op Larkin.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.