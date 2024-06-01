Detroit Grand Prix's Track Medical Center ready for any emergency during the 3 day event
It's the Detroit Grand Prix weekend, and once again, much has been done to make the event wholesome, including ensuring the three-day event is ready for any medical emergency. The Track Medical Center is located at the center of the 1.7-mile street circuit facing the Detroit River. Simply put, it's a full-fledged emergency room trackside. A Detroiter at heart, Dr. Trifun Dimitrijevski, also known as Dr. D, is the medical director for the Detroit Grand Prix, a title the emergency physician has been proud of for eight years.