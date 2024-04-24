Devil's Bend to stay shut into summer after Bramcote wall collapse

A Nottinghamshire road shut due to a collapsed wall will remain closed into the summer, a local councillor has said.

Town Street, Bramcote, shut to traffic on 2 April for abound two weeks of gas work.

But days into the closure, an ancient wall on the chicane known as Devil's Bend crumbled into the carriageway.

Nottinghamshire County Council initially warned that the road would need to remain closed beyond April 18.

It said for investigations needed to be carried out before any repairs could take place.

Now, local Councillor Steve Carr has told residents that the complexity of the job would mean the stretch was likely to stay closed until June.

'Unstable condition'

He said: "There are many complications with the wall, none more so than the complexity of the repair that needs to be done.

"As a result, it is unlikely that work will start until the week commencing 6 May. The repair is then likely to take four to six weeks which means the road could be closed until the end of June.

"The wall continues to be in a very unstable condition and I would urge people not to be tempted to move the barriers and drive through."

Town Street is a key route in and out of Chilwell, and the closure has not just been affecting drivers.

Shopkeeper Kulwarn Dhariwal told the BBC his Premier Convenience shop on Bramcote Lane his business has lost around 40% of its sales since the road closed.

Follow BBC Nottingham on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.