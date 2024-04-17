Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia: Date, fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia fought six times as amateurs (Getty Images)

Devin Haney puts his WBC super-lightweight title on the line as he fights Ryan Garcia in a hugely-anticipated bout on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old is already one of the very best pound-for-pound stars in boxing, having been undisputed champion at lightweight after twice beating George Kambosos Jr in Australia and then backing it up with victory over Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Haney moved up to 140lbs for the first time in December to challenge for Regis Prograis’ super-lightweight belt and produced another masterclass, winning 120–107 on all three cards to become a two-weight world champion in sensational fashion.

It is Haney who holds the title and a flawless 31-0 professional record, but the American has gone largely under the radar in the build-up to this fight, with Garcia’s behaviour attracting all of the attention in recent months.

Garcia has been open about his previous mental health struggles and there have been growing concerns over his wellbeing after a string of worrying social media posts. He has supported a number of conspiracy theories, claimed he has evidence of the existence of aliens and suggested he will bite Haney’s ears, while also alleging he has witnessed human trafficking and suffered sexual abuse as a child.

There were suggestions that the fight could be called off, with Garcia revealing the New York State Athletic Commission had asked him to undergo a mental health evaluation.

''Is it not my US constitutional right to have free speech?'' he said in a since-deleted video.

“So because I'm tweeting what I'm tweeting, that's a premises for a mental evaluation? That's curious. So now you're trying to mess with my constitutional rights. Now I'm gonna sue you. I'm gonna sue you for defamation of character actually.”

Despite a bizarre build-up, the fight is expected to go ahead and it will be the seventh time the rivals meet in the ring, having won three times each as amateurs.

Story continues

Garcia, who fights for a world title for the first time, goes into this bout as the big underdog, having fought only once since he was stopped by Gervonta Davis a year ago. That was a victory over Oscar Duarte in December - a showdown with Haney represents a huge step up.

Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia date, start time, venue and ring walks

Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia takes place on Saturday April 20, 2024 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The main undercard is due to start at 2am BST in the early hours of Sunday morning for those in the UK, with Haney and Garcia likely to walk to the ring at around 5am. The exact timings are subject to change.

Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia fight card/undercard in full

Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia

Arnold Barboza Jr vs Sean McComb

Bektemir Melikuziev vs Pierre Dibombe

John Ramirez vs David Jimenez

Charles Conwell vs Gustavo Vittori

Ryan Garcia was beaten by Gervonta Davis again (AP)

How to watch Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia

TV channel and live stream: Haney vs Garcia is being shown live in the UK on DAZN pay-per-view, at a price of £19.99.

Fans can also watch DAZN 1 HD on Sky channel 429.

Click here for more details.

The Evening Standard's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia prediction

It is difficult to be optimistic about Garcia’s chances in this fight.

The pair were evenly matched as amateurs but Haney has been a class above since turning professional, and would be the favourite even if it was a fully-focused Garcia going into the fight.

There is plenty of doubt over whether that is what we will get on Saturday night, for all Garcia does have the hand speed and power to trouble Haney if he is at his very best. He also has questions to answer over his mentality in the ring, after being accused of quitting against Davis last year when he took a knee and then failed to beat the count.

Haney was perhaps fortunate to get the decision against Lomachenko but has otherwise been largely flawless on his path to becoming a two-weight champion, and has proven he can deliver on the biggest stage.

Devin Haney is expected to extend his unbeaten professional record (Getty Images)

He is certainly not as explosive as Garcia, but Haney is technically superb and looked as good as ever when stepping up in weight to 140lbs for the first time to beat Prograis. His last eight wins have come on the cards, but Haney did drop Prograis, suggesting he will carry power at super-lightweight.

Garcia’s route to victory is surely a knockout, with it hard to imagine him winning on points, but we’re going for Haney to control the bout in his typically composed fashion, out-boxing his rival throughout the 12 rounds.

Haney to win by unanimous decision

Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia weigh-in results

The fighters will take to the scales on Friday - check back in then for the results!

Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia betting odds

Devin Haney to win: 1/10

Ryan Garcia to win: 6/1

Draw: 20/1

Devin Haney to win on points or by decision: 4/7

Devin Haney to win by knockout or technical knockout: 2/1

Ryan Garcia to win on points or by decision: 14/1

Ryan Garcia to win by knockout or technical knockout: 17/2