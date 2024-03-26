DFO delays opening of crab season by a week, staving off more fish harvester protests

The federal government has agreed to delay the opening of the snow crab season. (Terry Roberts/CBC - image credit)

The federal government has agreed to push back the opening of the snow crab season, following a request from the fisheries union and a threat of more protests.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans made the announcement Monday evening, a day after the Fish, Food & Allied Workers union wrote to the department and asked for a one-week delay.

Fish harvesters wanted time to iron out the details of an agreement last week with the provincial government to implement sweeping changes to the industry that would effect the upcoming season.

DFO initially denied that request, releasing its management plan Monday morning with an expected start date of April 1, prompting influential fisherman John Efford to threaten to rally protesters outside the DFO office in St. John's.

"I guess we have to go to the White Hills for a visit tomorrow morning," he said Monday. "Back at it. Terrible way to do business, but seems like the way it has to be done."

John Efford addresses fish harvesters gathered outside the Confederation Building in St. John's on Friday afternoon. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)

The department sent an update at 5:40 p.m., with an adjusted start date of April 6 for some regions, and April 14 or April 21 for others.

Efford said meetings are ongoing this week to put an agreement on paper for what fish harvesters consider "free enterprise." They reached an understanding with the provincial government on Friday to allow outside buyers into the province, as well as moving caps on processing and allowing new processing licences.

While they work out the final details, Efford said it was best to delay the start of the season. There is also the issue of price, after negotiations broke off on a price-setting formula. The issue is expected to be settled by the province's price-setting panel, which will choose between best offers from the FFAW and the Association of Seafood Producers.

The total allowable catch was unveiled last week, coming in at 57,568 tonnes, or an increase of 5.2 per cent over last season.

Last year's season was delayed for six weeks, as fish harvesters protested a steep decline in prices.

