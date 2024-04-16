What You Didn't See at Coachella 2024: Taylor Swift Dancing, Lana Del Rey Dining with Family and More (Exclusive)

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Lana Del Rey and more celebrities brought the party to the Coachella 2024 festival grounds and beyond

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Neon Carnival held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2024

The sun has set on Coachella weekend one.

While headliners Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat generated much buzz with their headlining sets, there was even more excitement beyond the festival grounds.

Here are all of the starry moments that couldn't be caught on the livestream.

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

To kick off the festival weekend, Kendall Jenner and FWRD hosted a welcome reception at The Parker hotel in Palm Springs. There, guests — including Fai Khadra, Evan Mock, Madison Pettis, Ryan Destiny and Revolve's Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona and CEO Michael Mente — enjoyed cocktails by Jenner's 818 Tequila and music by deejay Brittany Sky.

The event also featured a first look at Jenner's new edit on FWRD, which features styles from Jean Paul Gaultier, The Row, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, KHAITE, A.Emery and Christopher Esber.

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

On Friday afternoon, Love Is Blind alum Micah Lussier was seen perusing Kemo Sabe hats at the western brand's pop-up at the Gallery Desert House presented by PATRÓN EL ALTO nearby the festival grounds.

After hours, celebrities including Billie Eilish, Megan Fox, Tyga, Simu Liu, Becky G and Ariana Madix hit NYLON House, which featured DJ sets from Sofi Tukker, Blond:ish and Tinx & Lucas.



Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for BDG Megan Fox NYLON House in the Desert 2024 Presented by Smirnoff ICE on April 12, 2024

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images Simu Liu at the Nylon House event held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 12, 2024

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for BDG Becky G at NYLON House in the Desert 2024 Presented by Smirnoff ICE on April 12, 2024

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for BDG Ariana Madix at NYLON House in the Desert 2024 Presented by Smirnoff ICE on April 12, 2024

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for BDG Landon Barker and sister Alabama Barker at NYLON House in the Desert 2024 Presented by Smirnoff ICE on April 12, 2024

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

Revolve kicked the Y2K nostalgia into high gear at their seventh annual Revolve Festival, which featured sets from Ludacris, T-Pain, Sean Paul, Ying Yang Twins, Nina Sky, Kim Lee and Siobhan Bell.

This year, Revolve introduced guests to a fresh experience at its new venue at The Parker Palm Springs. Food and beverage options included Raising Cane’s, Cosmic Bliss serving Hailey Badlwin Bieber’s signature Strawberry Glaze Soft Serve Sundae, and an assortment of offerings curated by Family Style Fest (Mr. Charlies, Yeastie Boys, and Wanderlust Creamery) as well as cocktails provided by 818 Tequila and Kylie Jenner's Sprinter Vodka Soda. Non-alcoholic options included the new limited-time-only Red Bull Summer Edition Caruba Elderflower, LaCroix Sparkling Water and VOSS Water.

In the fashion and lifestyle space, guests were able to stop by rhode’s photobooth and pick out a pair of sunglasses from Quay’s pop-up. They also received free sunscreen from Supergoop! and participated in a shoot a hoop competition to win shoes from P.F. Flyers.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images Taylor Hill at Revolve Festival: The Seventh Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California

At one point during the day, Bieber stopped by her activation. Around 3 p.m., model Taylor Hill took a break from the desert sun to catch some shade with her friends.

At 3:13 p.m., Emma Roberts danced to Nina Sky's "Oye Mi Canto." Later, she took pictures with Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy and Ally Lewber.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Revolve) Ally Lewber and James Kennedy attend Revolve Festival 2024 at HOTEL Revolve on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images Emma Roberts at Revolve Festival: The Seventh Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California

At 3:30 p.m., Ying Yang twins kicked off their set, during which they sang hits like "Salt Shaker" and "Get Low" and also threw beaded bracelets into the audience.

Just before 4 p.m., Noah Beck posed for pictures with friends by the Revolve Festival entrance.

Around 4 p.m., Sean Paul took the stage, singing hits like his Beyoncé collaboration "Baby Boy," "Like Glue," "We Be Burnin" and "Temperature." He also gave a sweet shoutout to his wife, Jodi, before launching into his Clean Bandit collaboration "Rockabye."

Just before 5 p.m., T-Pain began rocking the stage as he sang favorites like "Cyclone," "2 Step (Remix)," "I'm Sprung," "Can't Believe It," "Bartender" and "Buy You a Drank."

At 5:07 p.m., Tyga arrived with Alexander "A.E." Edwards (sans girlfriend Cher) and was escorted to the VIP area. Around the same time, Lili Reinhart was seen watching the stage from a shaded area by the VIP.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Revolve Lili Reinhart attends Revolve Festival 2024 at HOTEL Revolve on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California

Inside the VIP area, Nina Dobrev had a blast dancing and singing along to the music with boyfriend Shaun White. At one point, Dobrev and White shared a burger from plant-based Mr. Charlie's.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images Nina Dobrev and Shaun White at Revolve Festival: The Seventh Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event held on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California

YG, Tyga and Teyana Taylor appeared to have fun dancing to Ludacris' set, during which the rapper said hi to YG from the stage. During his set, Ludacris performed his Usher collaboration "Yeah!" and his Justin Bieber collaboration "Baby" in what he said was the first time in 15 years. "I might do this goddamn record every time we perform!" he said while launching into the "Baby" intro a second time.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Revolve Tyga attends Revolve Festival 2024 at HOTEL Revolve on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images Teyana Taylor at Revolve Festival: The Seventh Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California

Ludacris also performed his Fergie collaboration "Glamorous," "Money Maker," "What's Your Fantasy," "How Low," "My Chick Bad" and "Move Bitch."

Later in the night, Revolve hosted an afterparty with PIZZASLIME attended by the Biebers, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, Barry Keoghan, Sabrina Carpenter and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

Rafael Avcioglu A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at PIZZASLIME

Nearby the Coachella grounds, Brent Bolthouse's Neon Carnival returned to the Desert International Horse Park for its 13th celebration. The party featured mocktails by Liquid I.V., PATRÓN EL ALTO tequila cocktails and a Levi's activation.

Al Powers/Neon Carnival Neon Carnival's Ferris wheel on April 13, 2024

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce arrived to the venue’s VIP entrance holding hands, flanked by security. As they walked the grounds, an attendee was overheard saying, "Is that Taylor Swift?" The two were seen dancing together to the beats of Swift’s “Cruel Summer."

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Ice Spice and Taylor Swift at Neon Carnival held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2024

Fresh off her Coachella set, Ice Spice was seen backstage as part of Swift and Kelce’s entourage, dancing into the late-night hours.

Jennifer Johnson/Shutterstock for Neon Carnival Paris Hilton, Kyle Richards and Kesha at Neon Carnival on April 13, 2024

Paris Hilton was among the first guests to arrive, with her aunt Kyle Richards. The two hung out together with Kesha.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Spliff Star, Busta Rhymes and Anderson. Paak attend Liquid I.V. Presents Neon Carnival on April 13, 2024

Busta Rhymes was a surprise guest performance, joining the main stage for a rendition of his song "Look at Me Now."



SUNDAY, APRIL 14

On the final day of Coachella, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davis recharged with IV hydration therapy at the Gallery Desert House presented by PATRÒN EL ALTO. Jett Puckett, a.k.a. Campbell "Pookie" Puckett's husband, also hit the sauna on site.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for BDG Scheana Shay at NYLON House in the Desert 2024 Presented by Smirnoff ICE on April 12, 2024

Around 6 p.m., Lana Del Rey — wearing a knit sweater, skirt, sneakers and a Chanel bag — was seen having a low-key dinner al fresco at Norma's restaurant at The Parker Palm Springs with her dad, Rob Grant, and sister, Caroline Grant, just two days after her headlining set. Del Rey smiled as she chatted briefly with two restaurant-goers, and she could be heard telling them that she comes to Palm Springs often.



Read the original article on People.