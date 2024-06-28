Diplo sued for unlawful dissemination of explicit content
An unnamed woman has alleged the music producer distributed her intimate images and videos, in a lawsuit filed in California on Thursday. The woman, referred to in the filing as Jane Doe, alleged she began an intimate relationship with Diplo - whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz - in June 2016. She alleged their relationship continued until October 2023. In November 2023, the woman alleged, she learned Diplo, 45, had distributed images and videos of their sexual interactions, without her consent.