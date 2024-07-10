Direct Line insurance brand to launch on price comparison websites

Direct Line is to launch on price comparison websites, for the first time in the insurance brand’s history.

It has told customers for years that it is not on comparison websites, but announcing the change on Wednesday, Direct Line said that price comparison websites are visited by 90% of consumers when deciding on their insurance.

Direct Line said it will launch on price comparison websites with a new suite of motor insurance products, scheduled to be available “in due course”.

The insurer said this will increase choice and broaden the product range available for consumers, making it more convenient for them to buy insurance through their preferred method.

The new products will be specifically designed for price comparison websites, with different cover levels and features to the Direct Line motor insurance offering available to customers buying their cover directly from the insurer.

Adam Winslow, chief executive officer of Direct Line Group, said: “We are thrilled to launch Direct Line branded insurance products on price comparison websites, reinforcing our ambition to be the insurer of choice for customers.

“This marks a new chapter in our mission to make insurance simple and accessible for everyone.

“Our presence on these platforms, alongside our powerful direct sales offering, will enable us to reach even more customers as we deliver the trusted protection and service that Direct Line is renowned for.

“Putting our strongest brand, Direct Line, on price comparison websites where we know there is a receptive audience will see Direct Line shaking up the motor insurance market once again.”