‘Disaster emergency’ declared: Possible tornado hits as storms rip through Canyon County

A “local disaster emergency” declaration was issued in Canyon County after a severe thunderstorm cell passed through the region on Wednesday.

A possible tornado touched down near Parma within the emergency radius, which starts at Pearl Road and U.S. Highway 95, and goes north to the Payette County line, according to Aaron Williams, the Canyon County director of Constituent Services.

The storm left downed trees along the road, caused a power outage, and damaged sheds and outbuildings, Williams said. One person reportedly suffered a broken arm, but no more severe injuries or deaths were reported.

Severe weather moved part of a shed onto a tree in rural Canyon County on Wednesday.

“Declaring this as an emergency allows for additional resources to be utilized to serve the area that was impacted by the severe weather,” according to a news release from Canyon County. “This opens up an avenue to allow taxing districts who are providing support in the area to get reimbursed for possibly unanticipated costs.”

The National Weather Service in Boise issued a severe thunderstorm watch earlier Wednesday for 19 counties in Idaho, including Canyon and Payette. A spokesperson for the agency said it had not received reports of a tornado but was looking into Canyon County’s extreme weather.