Discount retailer closing 2 Kansas City area stores; items are half off until mid-April

Family Dollar will close two stores in Kansas City, Kansas, this month.

The locations are 800 Kansas Ave. and 1999 N. 63rd Drive.

Items in both stores are currently half-off through April 13, and then the stores will permanently close. Shelves were getting close to bare at the 63rd Drive location Monday afternoon. More inventory remained at the Kansas Avenue location when The Star stopped in.

Dollar Tree, the parent company of Family Dollar, announced last month that it planned to close 600 Family Dollar stores this year. The chain lost $1.7 billion in the last quarter of 2023, according to its most recent earnings report.