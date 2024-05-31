What to watch on Disney+ in June 2024 from The Bear to The Acolyte

Sign up to Disney+

June is upon us, and Disney+ has an array of shows for subscribers to get stuck into during the month with both returning and new programmes to enjoy.

It seems June is the battle of the streamers, with Disney+ throwing its proverbial hat into the ring with the return of The Bear. Elsewhere, the streamer is releasing the next chapter of the Star Wars franchise with the Acolyte and also has shows on offer for those looking for something a little different.

Disney+ is also celebrating Pride in June with a slew of new releases, including National Geographic's Pride from Above and the platform debut of Killing Eve season 3. Other highlights on Disney+ for Pride include It's a Sin and All of Us Strangers.

Here is everything that you need to know about what's coming to Disney+ in June.

The Bear season 3 | 27 June

Ricky Staffieri as Ted Fak, Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto, and Matty Matheson as Neil Fak in The Bear S3. (Disney+)

FX's critically acclaimed series is back for a third serving, and this time fans of The Bear will get the chance to watch every episode in one sitting if they so choose because all episodes of season 3 are being released at once.

Following the drama of season 2, the new episodes will see Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and the team begin their journey with their new restaurant. Not satisfied with just anything, Carmy ups the pressure by wanting to make The Bear a Michelin star restaurant and as tensions rise in the kitchen there's every chance that he could lose everything in the process.

The Acolyte | 5 June

Amandla Stenberg as Mae in The Acolyte. (Disney+)

The Star Wars universe is back and for the first time viewers are going to be taken to a galaxy far, far away into a story that is not directly connected to the Skywalker saga. Instead fans will be transported to the pre-Phantom Menace High Republic era, where the Jedi are at their peak and the Sith are but a dream of a select few powerful force wielders ready for something different.

Amandla Stenberg leads the series expertly, and she is joined by the likes of Carrie-Anne Moss, Lee Jung-jae, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, and Manny Jacinto. The series takes Star Wars into a bold new direction, one more akin to Andor in tone but that embodies the classic feel of the films first created by George Lucas.

Becoming Karl Largerfeld | 7 June

Becoming Karl Largerfeld examines how the fashion designer rose to fame. (Disney+)

Legendary fashion designer Karl Largerfeld is being brought to life on the small screen by Daniel Brühl in a new series centred on the late designer's rise to fame in the 70s. Audiences will be taken to Paris, Monaco and Rome to see how Largerfeld became the Emperor of fashion he is still seen as today.

Criminal Minds: Evolution | 14 June

Kirsten Vangsness, Ryan-James Hatanaka, A.J. Cook, Joe Mantegna and Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss in Criminal Minds: Evolution. (Disney+)

Following the shocking events of Criminal Minds: Evolution first season, which is the 16th season of the Criminal Minds franchise, the Behavioural Analysis Unit (BAU) is back to face a new threat.

Serial killer Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) has been caught after having David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) in his clutches, but now the BAU are going to have to ask for his help to get inside the mind of their most dangerous Unsub yet. The team are up against the clock to catch the Unsub and stop them before their killing spree gets any further, but what will they do to get it?

4 June

FX's Clipped

5 June

The Acolyte

Killing Eve season 3

7 June

Becoming Karl Largerfeld

National Geographic's Pride from Above

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation

12 June

Under the Bridge

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends season 3

14 June

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 17

19 June

We Were the Lucky Ones

25 June

Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge

27 June

The Bear season 3

Lucrecia: A Murder in Madrid