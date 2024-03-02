Disu scores 17 points as Texas pulls away from Oklahoma State, 81-65

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dylan Disu scored 17 points and Texas pulled away late to beat Oklahoma State 81-65 on Saturday afternoon.

The Longhorns evened their record in Big 12 Conference games to 8-8 while earning their 19th victory. With two games left in the regular season Texas is in 8th place. Oklahoma State falls into last place in the conference, a half-game behind West Virginia.

Texas built a nine-point advantage, 45-36 at intermission and had an 11-point advantage four-minutes into the second half, but the Cowboys rallied behind a pair of John-Michael Wright 3s and a Javon Small jumper to tie the score at 52 with just under nine minutes left. The Longhorns answered with a 14-0 run. Brock Cunningham started the run with a 3, then tacked on a pair of free throws before Chendall Weaver and Tyrese Hunter sandwiched dunks around a Max Abmas layup and Disu capped the run with an open 3. At that point it was 66-52 with 9:18 left and the Cowboys never got within single digits again.

The Longhorns pulled down 17 of their 39 rebounds off the offensive glass and turned them into 22 second-chance points. They added 24 more off 15 Oklahoma State turnovers.

Disu hit 7 of 16 from the field and added five assists and five rebounds. Weaver came off the bench to add 16 points and Abmas hit 3 of 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points. The Longhorns got 34 of their 81 points from their bench and shot 47.1% from the field (32 of 68), including 9 of 25 from long range.

Wright hit 4 of 9 from 3-point range and finished with 18 points to lead Oklahoma State (12-17, 4-12). Quion Williams and Small each added 13 points and freshman Jamyron Keller contributed 11 points.

Texas plays at No. 15 Baylor on Monday, then returns home for its regular-season finale Saturday against Oklahoma. Oklahoma State plays host to Texas Tech Tuesday and closes out the regular season on Saturday at BYU.

