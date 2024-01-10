Advertisement

Disu scores career-high 33 points, No. 25 Texas survives at Cincinnati 74-73

  • Cincinnati's Day Day Thomas, right, drives to the basket past Texas' Tyrese Hunter during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    1/13

    Texas Cincinnati Basketball

    Cincinnati's Day Day Thomas, right, drives to the basket past Texas' Tyrese Hunter during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cincinnati's Dan Skillings shoots over Texas' Tyrese Hunter (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    2/13

    Texas Cincinnati Basketball

    Cincinnati's Dan Skillings shoots over Texas' Tyrese Hunter (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas' Dylan Disu, left, tries to shoot against Cincinnati's Jamille Reynolds, center, and John Newman during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    3/13

    Texas Cincinnati Basketball

    Texas' Dylan Disu, left, tries to shoot against Cincinnati's Jamille Reynolds, center, and John Newman during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Texas' Dylan Disu, left, is defended by Cincinnati's Simas Lukosius during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    4/13

    Texas Cincinnati Basketball

    Texas' Dylan Disu, left, is defended by Cincinnati's Simas Lukosius during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas' Dylan Disu, right, shoots over Cincinnati's Jamille Reynolds during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    5/13

    Texas Cincinnati Basketball

    Texas' Dylan Disu, right, shoots over Cincinnati's Jamille Reynolds during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas' Max Abmas, left, drives to the basket against Cincinnati's Day Day Thomas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    6/13

    Texas Cincinnati Basketball

    Texas' Max Abmas, left, drives to the basket against Cincinnati's Day Day Thomas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Texas' Max Abmas, left, shoots over Cincinnati's Day Day Thomas to score the winning basket during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    7/13

    Texas Cincinnati Basketball

    Texas' Max Abmas, left, shoots over Cincinnati's Day Day Thomas to score the winning basket during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas coach Rodney Terry signals to the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    8/13

    Texas Cincinnati Basketball

    Texas coach Rodney Terry signals to the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cincinnati coach Wes Miller signals to the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    9/13

    Texas Cincinnati Basketball

    Cincinnati coach Wes Miller signals to the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Cincinnati's Josh Reed, left, drives to the basket against Texas' Ithiel Horton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    10/13

    Texas Cincinnati Basketball

    Cincinnati's Josh Reed, left, drives to the basket against Texas' Ithiel Horton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cincinnati's Jamille Reynolds (13) blocks the shot of Texas' Tyrese Hunter during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    11/13

    Texas Cincinnati Basketball

    Cincinnati's Jamille Reynolds (13) blocks the shot of Texas' Tyrese Hunter during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cincinnati's Simas Lukosius, left, drives to the basket as Texas' Max Abmas defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    12/13

    Texas Cincinnati Basketball

    Cincinnati's Simas Lukosius, left, drives to the basket as Texas' Max Abmas defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Texas' Max Abmas, right, fouls Cincinnati's John Newman during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    13/13

    Texas Cincinnati Basketball

    Texas' Max Abmas, right, fouls Cincinnati's John Newman during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati's Day Day Thomas, right, drives to the basket past Texas' Tyrese Hunter during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Cincinnati's Dan Skillings shoots over Texas' Tyrese Hunter (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Texas' Dylan Disu, left, tries to shoot against Cincinnati's Jamille Reynolds, center, and John Newman during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Texas' Dylan Disu, left, is defended by Cincinnati's Simas Lukosius during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Texas' Dylan Disu, right, shoots over Cincinnati's Jamille Reynolds during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Texas' Max Abmas, left, drives to the basket against Cincinnati's Day Day Thomas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Texas' Max Abmas, left, shoots over Cincinnati's Day Day Thomas to score the winning basket during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Texas coach Rodney Terry signals to the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Cincinnati coach Wes Miller signals to the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Cincinnati's Josh Reed, left, drives to the basket against Texas' Ithiel Horton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Cincinnati's Jamille Reynolds (13) blocks the shot of Texas' Tyrese Hunter during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Cincinnati's Simas Lukosius, left, drives to the basket as Texas' Max Abmas defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Texas' Max Abmas, right, fouls Cincinnati's John Newman during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
JEFF WALLNER
·2 min read

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dylan Disu scored a career-high 33 points and Max Abmas hit a go-ahead jumper with eight seconds remaining to help No. 25 Texas beat Cincinnati 74-73 on Tuesday night.

Abmas scored 15 points for the Longhorns (12-3, 1-1 Big 12), who were coming off a 78-67 loss at home to Texas Tech.

Simas Lukosius scored 19 points and Viktor Lakhin had 17 points for the Bearcats, who were bidding to start 2-0 in their inaugural Big 12 season after a 71-60 upset win at No. 12 BYU.

Lakhin scored seven of his 10 first-half points in the first four minutes of the game.

With Brock Cunningham on the bench for most of the first half with two fouls, Disu stepped up for the Longhorns with a season-high 19 points in the first half. Disu's previous high was 17 against LSU on Dec. 16.

The Bearcats (12-3, 1-1) shot a blistering 5 of 8 from 3-point range in the first half to keep the score close.

Texas led 41-39 at halftime.

The Bearcats still couldn't stop Disu in the second half, but they answered every Longhorns run.

Lukosius hit back-to-back jumpers to put the Bearcats ahead 73-70 with 55 seconds remaining.

Disu's jumper cut the Longhorns' deficit to one.

With 24.4 seconds remaining, John Newman III missed the front end of a one-and-one, setting up Abmas' game-winner. Lukosius missed a jumper at the buzzer for Cincinnati.

The Bearcats and Longhorns met in the regular season for the first time. The Bearcats won two prior NCAA Tournament matchups in 1963 and 2012.

BIG PICTURE:

Texas: A healthy Disu could be a big boost for the Longhorns. The 6-foot-9 forward played in his sixth game since suffering a left foot injury in the NCAA Tournament. His previous best for points was 29 against Kentucky while playing for Vanderbilt on Feb. 17, 2021.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats have eight scholarship players with career-highs of 20 or more points, second-most in the nation behind TCU. That depth was evident on Tuesday with the Bearcats holding a 30-4 advantage over Texas in points off the bench.

UP NEXT

Texas: At West Virginia on Saturday.

Cincinnati: At Baylor on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball