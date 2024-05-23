Diverse pharmacy clinic opening in Markham, accepting new patients

Mclntosh Pharmacy, in collaboration with MediOne Physician, has introduced a new healthcare facility tailored to meet the diverse needs of the Markham community.

The unveiling of its fourth location at 50 Mclntosh Dr. in Markham marks a significant milestone for the facility in the Greater Toronto Area.

With a strong focus on delivering exceptional healthcare services, the pharmacy offers a range of amenities, including free delivery of prescription medications, travel vaccines, and treatment for common ailments such as rashes, pink eye, insect bites, acne and urinary tract infections.

Dr. Martin Tong views the launch of this new clinic as a pivotal advancement in addressing healthcare needs in Markham.

With a team of 11 family physicians, some of whom are currently accepting new patients, MediOne aims to alleviate the strain of the severe shortage of family doctors facing the local community.

Eva Rivera and Kathleen Galias, co-owners of Mclntosh Pharmacy, highlight their establishment's reputation as one of the most diverse pharmacies in the neighbourhood. Staff fluent in seven languages, including English, Cantonese, Mandarin, Vietnamese, Hindi, Tagalog, Gujarati, and Urdu, ensure seamless communication and accessibility for all patients.

Anna Tran, a nurse practitioner fluent in both English and Vietnamese, exemplifies the diverse range of services provided by the clinic. Particularly for patients seeking female primary care, Tran serves as a valuable resource.

For more information, please visit medionephysicians.com.

Scarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Markham Economist & Sun