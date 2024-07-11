When does 'Big Brother' start? 2024 premiere date, house, where to watch Season 26

"Big Brother" is almost back.

CBS announced the premiere dates for its summer slate in May, which includes the 26th season of the reality smash hit alongside the network debut of "Tulsa King" and a new true-crime series called "The Real CSI: Miami."

The newest season of "Big Brother" will have a special two-night premiere and will then air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, featuring live evictions, according to CBS.

Earlier this week, the network unveiled the season's theme for the show, which is "Big Brother Artificial Intelligence," also known as "BB AI."

According to CBS, artificial intelligence is taking over the house and the theme will "deliver the most unpredictable season for Houseguests."

“From summer camp, to tech, to the multiverse, 'Big Brother' loves to put a twist on topical and pop culture themes,” said executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan in a news release. “This summer’s ‘BB AI’ theme promises to bring the fun, the comedy and the unexpected game play that is a hallmark of 'Big Brother.'”

Here's what we know about Season 26 of 'Big Brother' so far.

'Big Brother' Season 26 premiere date

Season 26 will have a special two-night premiere on Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18, according to CBS. Both episodes will air from 9-10 p.m. ET/PT.

Where to watch 'Big Brother' Season 26

All episodes will air live on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Paramount+ subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can continue to catch all the action on the "Big Brother" Live Feeds, according to CBS.

Watch 'Big Brother': Subscribe to Paramount+

'Big Brother' Season 26 cast

As of July 11, the cast of Season 26 has not yet been announced.

'Big Brother' Season 26 house

The show's official YouTube page posted a Season 26 house tour on July 9.

Who is the host of 'Big Brother'?

Julie Chen Moonves returns as the host for Season 26, according to CBS. She has hosted the show since its debut in July 2000.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

