Dogs set house on fire by turning cooker on

Three dogs had to be rescued from a house fire which started after the pets switched on the property's cooker.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident took place in Harrogate on Wednesday at about 12:55 BST.

No injuries were reported, with fire crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough wearing breathing apparatus to enter the property and rescue the animals.

The fire service said the blaze started in the kitchen "due to dogs jumping up and switching the cooker on".

