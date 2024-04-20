Dogs' Tails Serve as Orchestra Conductors — Here's How They Did It (Hint: Treats Were Involved!)

The music created by the canines is now available to stream on Spotify

Who knew that dogs could be so musical?

Earlier this month, Pedigree brought to life its "tail orchestra experiment," in which the pet food company presented dogs with treats — as well as other less appealing stimuli such as broccoli — and had an orchestra play music set to the wagging of the canines' tails.

During the experiment, which was filmed live at the Polish Radio, the dogs' body parts wagged faster and more frequently when presented with treats from Pedigree, while they instead slowed down when other items were placed before them.

"When the tail went down, we had to play softer, or quieter," Kamila, a violinist with the group, said in a video.

PEDIGREE/YouTube A dog being presented a treat in Pedigree's video

Pedigree also shared its orchestra video on Instagram, where it was met with praise from various animal lovers.

"This is super!" wrote one fan, as another added, "This is genius," alongside a group of dog-related emojis.

In one other comment, a user said, "The only way I’m listening to music from now on is if it was directed by a dog 😂. This is amazing 🙌🏼🎶."

Another fan wrote: "If you guys brought this to The Kennedy Center, I would buy tickets YESTERDAY!!!🐶🎼😍."



PEDIGREE/YouTube A dog being presented a treat in Pedigree's video

Following Pedigree's "tail orchestra experiment," the pet company released the music that was created by the dogs on Spotify.

For every stream on the music streaming platform, Pedigree will donate funds to the Pedigree Foundation, which is dedicated to helping dogs in need find loving homes, per its website.



