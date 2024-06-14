Doig River First Nation Breaks Ground on Naache Commons Urban Reserve in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Storm clouds and rainfall didn’t dampen what was a truly historical day for Doig River First Nation (DRFN), who held the groundbreaking ceremony for what will be the Naache Commons urban reserve on June 14th.

The site, located across from Ma Murray Community School on 104th Avenue, will be the first urban reserve in northeast B.C. when completed.

Members of the public, Doig River community members, and local and regional councillors were on hand for the event.

Speaking to onlookers, DRFN councillor Brittany Robertson echoed the message from Nation Chief Trevor Makadahay, who was unable to attend.

“We never left Gat Tah Kwą̂, we were just coming home,” Robertson said to the cheers of the audience.

Robertson, along with fellow DRFN councillors Star Acko and Justin Davis participated in the ceremonial groundbreaking, assisted by Nation Elders Gerry Attachie and Margret Davis.

The ceremony was truly a full-circle moment for Former DRFN Chief Norman Davis.

North Peace MLA Dan Davies was just a Fort St. John city councillor when the idea was first presented, and shared similar sentiments.

He added the relationship fostered between First Nations and non-Indigenous communities remains vital in moving towards reconciliation.

“It’s important to recognize the people in Doig River,” said Davies. “To recognize our neighbours, and this is a truly historical day for all in Fort St. John.”

Naache Commons, when completed, will house 61,000 square feet of commercial space, along with residential spaces and a Shell gas station.

Robinson says work will commence on the station first, and adds that the project shows a positive impact on economic development First Nations can have on the entire city as a whole for current and future generations.

“I woke up thinking about our ancestors who can’t be here with us today,” said Robinson. “And I thought about how proud they would be that our nation has reached this point where we’re able to own a business and participate in providing services to the local economy.”

“The land has always been the provider historically. But doing this is using this land to provide economic prosperity through modern trade.”

For more details on the Naache Commons urban reserve, visit the DRFN website.

Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca