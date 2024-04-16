Doja Cat Outdoes Herself for Coachella Comeback with Hairy Boots, Fluffy Thong and the Longest Wig Ever

The rapper headlined the festival for the first time — and brought six outfits with her

Arturo Holmes/Getty; VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Doja Cat wears her wildest looks yet during 2024 Coachella performance

Doja Cat knows how to put on a show.

After debuting at Coachella in 2022, the rapper, 28, returned to the music festival to perform as a headliner for the first time on April 14. She also became the second Black female artist to headline the festival since Beyoncé in 2018.

She closed out weekend one with an epic bang, performing a hardcore setlist (with classics like “Tia Tamera” and recent radio chart-toppers like “Paint the Town Red”), brought out 21 Savage, Teezo Touchdown and A$AP Rocky as guest performers, plus made a whopping six incredible outfit changes within her hour-long show.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Doja Cat shuts down Coachella with hairy performance

Her opening look was somewhat of a hairy situation. At first, she walked onto the stage wearing a white hazmat suit, sneakers and a butt-hitting platinum blonde wig so long it could've been a standout look on the Game of Thrones.

In true Doja Cat fashion, she then she stripped down to reveal a nude fishnet bodysuit and changed into a pair of literally hair-raising boots that looked like they were covered in the same blonde extensions on her head.

Doja Cat ditched the wig for the second part of her performance, though. She pulled off somewhat of a magic trick backstage when she removed the headpiece within seconds with the help of GhostBond’s Glow Up glue, a long-lasting adhesive strong enough to hold the wig in place, but also flexible enough to be peeled off without leaving behind residue on the skin.

Related: Doechii on Being 'Vulnerable' for Upcoming Album, Touring with Doja Cat and Ice Spice: 'The Rap Destiny's Child' (Exclusive)

Arturo Holmes/Getty Doja Cat performs first headlining performance at Coachella on April 14

For the rest of the show, Doja Cat let out her bleached buzz cut — which let the remaining looks, including two see-through galactic space suits in white and gold, a floss bikini (fit for rolling around in the mud, of course, which she did for the very last song) and a high-cut bodysuit with three-dimensional boning — do all the talking.

Story continues

She even matched her close-shaved cut with a fluffy cropped vest and thong accessorized with oversize Willy Wonka shades and a big teddy bear coat.

Related: Doja Cat Dares to Bare Her Nipples on 2024 Grammys Red Carpet — but Keeps It Modest with Granny Glasses

Arturo Holmes/Getty Doja Cat rocks a space suit at Coachella

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

These outfits shouldn’t come as a surprise, though. Doja Cat loves to include a shock factor to her looks on stage and on the red carpet.

At the 2024 Grammys, she left little to the imagination in a sheer corset dress with a design that hugged her curves and bared her nipples (she kept it modest, though, with a pair of granny glasses). It was a sexy follow-up to her outfit from the previous year, which included a latex gown and a bowl cut, and the one before it, which featured Coperni’s viral Swipe bag that she filled with candy for a showtime snack.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.