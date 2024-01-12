Advertisement

Dolphins fans hatch unusual plan to try and mute Chiefs’ home-field advantage

Pete Grathoff
Temperatures have started to plunge in Kansas City. Ditto for ticket prices for Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

As of Friday morning, Vivid Seats has tickets available for as little as $42, while StubHub has $39 seats up for sale. Fees will increase those prices, but it’ll still cost roughly the same amount or less than a parking pass.

The drop in prices led one Dolphins fan to hatch an unusual plan to try and quiet Chiefs supporters on Saturday night.

“Fins fans, we should buy tickets for KC game, even if you don’t go,” a fan wrote on Facebook. “Leave the seat empty. Less crowd noise and less chief fans.”

Many people saw the flaw in that plan, notably that there are more than 75,000 seats at Arrowhead Stadium and not that many tickets are currently available on the secondary market.

Also, Dolphins fans didn’t exactly show out at Sunday’s season finale/de facto AFC East championship game, because Hard Rock Stadium was full of Bills Mafia.

