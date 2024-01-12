Dolphins fans hatch unusual plan to try and mute Chiefs’ home-field advantage

Temperatures have started to plunge in Kansas City. Ditto for ticket prices for Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

As of Friday morning, Vivid Seats has tickets available for as little as $42, while StubHub has $39 seats up for sale. Fees will increase those prices, but it’ll still cost roughly the same amount or less than a parking pass.

The drop in prices led one Dolphins fan to hatch an unusual plan to try and quiet Chiefs supporters on Saturday night.

“Fins fans, we should buy tickets for KC game, even if you don’t go,” a fan wrote on Facebook. “Leave the seat empty. Less crowd noise and less chief fans.”

Let's do it! — Vic Koester (@vic_koester) January 12, 2024

This is a brilliant idea! How much are the seats? — Aaron Glassman (@AaronGlassman) January 11, 2024

Many people saw the flaw in that plan, notably that there are more than 75,000 seats at Arrowhead Stadium and not that many tickets are currently available on the secondary market.

Also, Dolphins fans didn’t exactly show out at Sunday’s season finale/de facto AFC East championship game, because Hard Rock Stadium was full of Bills Mafia.

Here is a sample of what was being said by Chiefs fans and others.

What does that say about your fanbase when NOT being there has a bigger impact for your team than actually being there cheering for them #Soft https://t.co/hHgZ4NIBh7 — Chiefs_Tx3 (@Dread_the_Red) January 11, 2024

This makes zero sense

Buying say 100 seats to have less crowd noise will cost you roughly $6,000. There are 60,000 seats at the stadium. Wouldn’t it be better to buy seats for fellow Dolphins fans‍♂️ — Chris Ignatius (@ChrisIgnatius3) January 11, 2024

U really think chiefs fans aren’t going to the game lol — P (@PeterCe61947149) January 11, 2024

A fan base spending money that goes directly to the team you’re competing against, because you think the building will be so empty the noise will be affected is peak levels of stupid.



If this worked, you’re also lowering the costs that team spends on game day…



Stunning idiocy. https://t.co/37yDhGI4Qt — Justin Ackermann (@justinackermann) January 11, 2024

There is not going to be enough tickets for sale for there to be less crowd noise. — Bryan J (@Bryan_J_BayBay) January 11, 2024

lol what a joke, what would be worse then your team losing, I’d say your team losing and u spent 200$ to make sure there’s a couple

Less fans omg — Jason kuczmanski (@JKuczmanski) January 11, 2024

If you are doing this let me give you my Venmo too while you're throwing your money out the window. https://t.co/gcJXYDLZT4 — Blue #MostertGangGang (@Squedunk78) January 11, 2024

Wont buy tickets to their own stadium but will for another? Doubt it — Keith (@K_Hutch2) January 11, 2024