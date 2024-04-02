Dolphins re-signing veteran OL Kendall Lamm, their top backup tackle in 2023

The Dolphins are re-signing offensive tackle Kendall Lamm, a league source told the Miami Herald, bringing back a reliable veteran who filled in multiple times as a starter last season.

Lamm is returning on a one-year deal, a source said. The 31-year-old started eight games at both tackle spots in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins originally signed Lamm in November 2022 amid a slew of offensive line injuries. He started one game, a Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots, but injured his ankle and did not play in the final two games of the season. Lamm re-signed to the Dolphins on a one-year deal last offseason and started the first two games of the season at left tackle as Terron Armstead dealt with an injury. He later filled in for one game at right tackle when Austin Jackson was sidelined by injury.

With Lamm returning for another season in Miami as the top swing tackle option, the only unresolved position along the Dolphins’ offensive line is starting right guard. Miami has multiple in-house candidates to replace Robert Hunt, who signed with the Carolina Panthers, including Liam Eichenberg, Robert Jones, Lester Cotton and recently-signed Jack Driscoll. The Dolphins have also been in communication with free agent guards and could look to the 2024 NFL Draft at the end of the month to add depth.