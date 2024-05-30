Domino's giving away $10 million in free pizza starting May 30: Here's how to get one

You can now order Domino's on Uber Eats and the companies are giving away millions of dollars of free pizza to celebrate.

The companies announced Thursday they are teaming up to give away $10 million worth of free pizzas to customers who order Domino's through Uber Eats beginning May 30.

According to the announcement, any customer who orders Domino's on Uber Eats and meets the store's delivery minimum can receive a free medium, two-topping pizza. Customers can choose between a hand tossed, crunchy thin or New York style crust, but the handmade pan and gluten free crusts are excluded from the offer.

To redeem the offer, customers must use the Uber Eats app to add a medium, two-topping pizza to their cart. The price of the free pizza will automatically be deducted in the cart once the customer meets the store's delivery minimum amount.

Customers are able to redeem one free pizza per week until the end of the promotion on August 11, or whenever the free pizzas have been awarded, whichever comes first.

"We are excited to celebrate our exclusive partnership with Domino's, who is giving $10M in free pizza to Uber Eats customers in the United States", said Sarfraz Maredia, head of Americas for Uber Eats. "This is a perfect opportunity for Domino's fans to take advantage of this unique pizza offer, and there's no one better to deliver this '10 Milli' message than Lil Wayne."

'You tip, we tip': Domino's to begin tipping customers who tip their delivery drivers

Lil Wayne also plays a part in the promotion

According to the news release, Lil Wayne was chosen for this partnership because he is a "cultural icon" and because of the lyrics "a mlli ... a milli ... a milli ..." from his hit 2008 song "A Milli."

"The 'a milli … a milli … a milli' lyrics in his hit song 'A Milli' are unforgettable and connect perfectly with this campaign, as they’re transformed to '10 Milli,'" according to the news release.

The song was the second official single from his sixth album, "Tha Carter III."

Domino's tipping customers who tip their delivery drivers

If you're a Domino's Pizza customer and you tip your delivery drivers, good news: You too could be eligible to receive a tip.

The pizza chain announced in April a new promotion called "You Tip, We Tip" that tips customers who tip their delivery drivers.

According to a news release from the company, when customers tip their Domino's delivery driver $3 or more online, they'll receive a $3 coupon to use on the following week's online delivery order. The company says it is the first quick-service restaurant to tip customers for tipping their delivery drivers.

"Domino's drivers have been hustling to deliver hot, delicious pizzas since 1960, and we love that customers have been tipping them for their great service since day one," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president and chief brand officer in the news release.

"But these days, everywhere you go, there's a tip screen. The pressure to tip is real, even when no extra service is provided," Trumbull said. "So, we decided to flip the script and show our appreciation by tipping customers back."

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Domino's giving away $10M in free pizza: Here's how to get one