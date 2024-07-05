Reform latest: Nigel Farage’s party wins fifth seat

Reform UK leader and new MP for Clacton, reacts as a protester interrupts his presentation - OLI SCARFF/AFP

Nigel Farage’s party Reform UK has won its fifth seat as the final election result was declared in South Basildon and East Thurrock.

James McMurdock has replaced the Conservative Stephen Metcalfe, who was elected in 2019 with 65.4 per cent of the vote, to join Mr Farage as the second Reform MP in Essex.

Mr McMurdock won the seat with 12,178 votes and beat out Labour’s Jack Ferguson in second by a narrow margin of just 98 votes.

Reform finished the election race with a total of five seats and a 14 per cent vote share, leading Mr Farage to launch a campaign against the first-past-the-post electoral system.

The party leader and newly-elected MP for Clacton called the current voting system “outdated” and said he would “campaign with anyone and everyone” to change it, claiming Reform would have won 100 seats under proportional representation.

More than four million votes were cast for Reform in the general election, but the party returned only a handful of MPs. The Liberal Democrats returned 71 MPs with just 3.5 million votes.

Analysis has suggested Friday’s election result was the most distorted in history, with Labour winning nearly two thirds of the seats in the House of Commons with just over a third of the popular vote.

With almost all seats counted as of Friday morning, Labour had won 411 constituencies – 63.7 per cent of the seats available – with a vote share of just 33.8 per cent.

The 30-point gap between the popular vote and seat share is the most skewed result ever, far outpacing the previous 22-point gap recorded in 2001 under Tony Blair.

Labour secured just over 700,000 more votes than Jeremy Corbyn in 2019, one percentage point more, but managed to pick up more than 200 additional seats.

It hands Sir Keir Starmer a majority similar to Tony Blair’s in 1997, when Labour won 43.3 per cent of the vote. Sir Keir’s vote share is below even the 35.2 per cent which Mr Blair achieved in the 2005 election, when his majority fell to 66 seats.

At a press conference in central London, Mr Farage said: “It’s very much my view that our outdated, first-past-the-post electoral system is not fit for purpose and we will campaign with anyone and everyone to change this electoral system.

“That’s what we’ll be doing and we’ll make those arguments in parliament as quickly as we can.”

He told supporters and journalists: “If we had proportional representation, we’d be looking at nearly 100 seats.”

The first major Reform press event since the party’s five victories on Thursday night was hit by a wave of protesters who stood to heckle Mr Farage as he began to speak.

The first of seven protesters to get up to shout at Mr Farage said: “Nigel, you’re a racist, you’re a liar.” Another said: “Nigel, you’re a racist, your party’s filled with racists.”

They were all quickly escorted out the room by security, while Reform supporters booed and voiced their support for Mr Farage, with one telling him: “It means you’re doing something right Nigel.”

Richard Tice, the Reform MP for Boston and Skegness and party chairman, later also voiced his criticism of the current electoral system, hinting at a potential referendum campaign on the issue.

He told journalists: “How could it be right that the Conservative Party, that has just over 50 per cent more votes than we have, have 30 times the number of MPs?

“How could it be right that the now ruling Labour Party have double the number of votes that we have, and they’ve got some 100 times the number of MPs?

‘Flawed democratic system’

“This is a flawed democratic system and I think that people will be looking at these results and saying this is not a real, genuine fair democracy. And I think that the people will demand, absolutely demand real change.

“We quite like referendums, we’ve quite a good track record. And I’m absolutely convinced that if there was a referendum this weekend on PR we would win it hands down. No ifs, no buts.”

Both Labour and the Conservatives have generally not voiced support for proportional representation, as the two parties are more able to obtain large outright majorities in Parliament.

But smaller parties, such as the Liberal Democrats, the Greens and now Reform, have all backed changing the electoral system.

Before the election, Sir Ed Davey said that if PR in Parliament meant that more Reform MPs enter Parliament, then “so be it”.

He told BBC Panorama: “We believe in fair votes and therefore you take the democratic response and if that means parties who I don’t agree with or I don’t share anything in common [with] get more MPs, so be it. That is democracy.”

06:14 PM BST

That’s all for today

Thank you for following the latest updates on Reform UK’s standing in the 2024 election results.

You can read more on Nigel Farage and find out where his party comes from here and here.

05:36 PM BST

Final result of 2024 general election swings to Reform

Reform UK have claimed the final seat of the 2024 election race as South Basildon and East Thurrock became the last constituency to declare.

James McMurdock won the seat by a margin of just 98 votes, with Labour’s Jack Ferguson in close second.

The seat was called over 18 hours after the first result – a Labour win in Houghton & Sunderland South – was announced.

James McMurdock, the newly-elected Reform MP for South Basildon and East Thurrock - James McMurdock

05:22 PM BST

Reform win fifth seat in South Basildon and East Thurrock

03:42 PM BST

Farage promises to behave in Westminster

Nigel Farage said he was not going into Westminster to “behave terribly” but would challenge conventions after being elected as an MP for the first time.

Asked how he would democratise Reform UK, which now has four MPs, and shake up Westminster from the inside as a “disruptor”, he said he did not know whether his party would have the “power to change the systems” and that being a “disruptor” can be considered negative but could be “a very positive context because it sparks a very, very different debate”.

“But we’re not going in to behave terribly or anything like that, but certainly going in to challenge conventions and certainly going in believing that the broad church that is the Conservative Party that currently has no religion, simply won’t be able to provide any sort of challenge at all.

“And we may be be fewer in number but we’re absolutely united in what we believe in and what we stand for.”

He also said Reform UK’s constitution would “get put fully to the conference”.

03:41 PM BST

‘Something remarkable is happening out there’ says Farage about Gen Z support

Nigel Farage has said “something remarkable is happening out there” after a surge in Gen Z support for Reform.

He said the party “completely dominated social media”, adding that enthusiasm for his party among young people was growing rapidly.

Mr Farage said: “We completely and utterly dominated social media, whether it was X, whether it was Facebook, whether it was Instagram, whether it was TikTok, we have completely dominated that landscape in the most remarkable way.”

He added: “And as a result, the enthusiasm for what we stand for is now growing rapidly amongst Gen Z unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.

“Something is happening out there. something remarkable is happening out there with this younger generation.”

03:31 PM BST

Farage ‘very happy’ with Trump support

Nigel Farage said he is “very happy” with congratulations from Donald Trump.

The former US president, who has long supported Mr Farage’s political career, posted about the victory on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“Congratulations to Nigel Farage on his big WIN of a Parliament Seat Amid Reform UK Election Success,” he said.

“Nigel is a man who truly loves his country.”

In response to his comments, Mr Farage said: “I’m very happy with the comments he has made. And I’ll just leave it at that.”

03:26 PM BST

‘I haven’t thought any of this through’ says Farage

Asked whether he would give up his broadcasting career and still planned to go and support Donald Trump in his US presidential election campaign, Mr Farage said: “I haven’t got a clue. I haven’t thought any of this through yet.

“We’ve been so busy focused on running to the line of July the 4th that we have a lot to think about. But you known what you say I’m a very busy man - you want to get a job done ask a busy man to do it, they somehow always find the time.”

Nigel Farage speaks as media focus on hecklers - Bloomberg

03:26 PM BST

Vetting candidates is ‘easy’, says Farage

Nigel Farage said that vetting candidates is “easy” and that most racism in British politics is in the Labour Party.

Asked at a press conference how he would vet Reform candidates properly going forward, including for racism, he said: “Very easy. You go back through their social media records, you obviously do police checks and things like that, no, it’s not difficult to do it and the message has to be clear and simple.

“We don’t want anyone like that involved with us. Indeed I mean the racism problem in the Labour Party was enormous, but to Keir Starmer’s credit actually he did quite a lot by getting rid of Jeremy Corbyn, who ironically has been re-elected.

“There’s an awful lot we can do. There is plenty of racism in British politics, it’s mostly in the Labour Party.”

03:23 PM BST

Seven protesters heckled Farage ahead of his address to supporters in London

Seven protesters have heckled Nigel Farage ahead of his address to supporters in London.

Four men and three women rose one after another to disrupt Mr Farage’s speech, the first shouting: “Nigel, you’re a racist, you’re a liar”.

The leader of Reform UK was set to give an address to his supporters after Labour won the General Election.

But several people started shouting abuse at him shortly after he walked onto the stage.

It comes after the Party leader won the seat of Clacton early on Friday, becoming Reform’s second-ever MP.

Mr Farage won 21,225 votes, beating Conservative candidate Giles Watline, becoming an MP for the first time at the eighth attempt.

03:18 PM BST

Farage launching legal action against Vetting.com after racism row

Nigel Farage has said he is “launching criminal legal action” against Colin Bloom of Vetting.Com as he vowed to “professionalise” Reform UK.

Facing a question about the racism row engulfing the party, its leader again blamed the firm it contracted to vet candidates.

He also said: “I made it clear that Ukip would be a non-racist, non-sectarian party, and in the end it was.

“I will jolly well make sure, starting today, that we do not want people with desperately unpleasant views. We will not tolerate people with these views. They will be gone.

“And we’ll have the funding after this, we’ll have the support coming in to be able to absolutely professionalise the party. This will never happen again.”

03:15 PM BST

Watch: Farage heckled at Reform press conference

03:15 PM BST

Farage says ‘this should be good’ when questioned by Channel 4 at conference

Nigel Farage took a question from a Channel 4 journalist and said “this should be good” before she was given a microphone which was met with cheers from the audience.

Before she asked the question he said “stitch-up merchants, go on”.

It comes after Reform made an official complaint against Channel 4 amid a row over footage of one of the party’s canvassers.

Andrew Parker, a part-time actor who lists “secret filming” among his skills, was shown in a Channel 4 News bulletin using a racial slur against Rishi Sunak.

03:13 PM BST

By 2029 Reform will be in ‘very serious’ position to contest election, says Farage

When asked if he intends to run for prime minister in 2029, Nigel Farage said: “I believe with structure, funding and professionalism we can be in a very serious position to contest the 2029 election.”

He added: “But in five years, I suspect by then somebody younger and better looking will have come along.

“Until then I will go on leading this party, I will go on charging from the front until such time that somebody else comes along.”

03:07 PM BST

Reform to go after Labour votes, says Farage

Nigel Farage said Reform UK’s focus will be on going “after Labour votes”.

The new MP for Clacton told a London press conference: “Old Labour was very, very patriotic. It believed in the country. It believed in its people. New Labour far less so.

“And the journey that Lee Anderson has been on is a journey that at least a couple of million people have been on, and it’ll be many, many more by the time we’re finished, because no doubt, our priority now is to go after Labour votes. That is what we’re going to be doing.

Introducing Reform’s Ashfield MP Lee Anderson, Mr Farage said: “Lee Anderson took a brave decision. He decided to join Reform UK. He was much mocked and derided by colleagues who had similar political opinions to him but didn’t have the guts to do it. They’ve all lost their seats overnight.”

03:07 PM BST

Lee Anderson says ‘what has our country come to’ when speaking about Sir Keir starmer electoral success

Lee Anderson claimed he would be looking at Sir Keir Starmer’s Government in the Commons and thinking “what has our country come to”.

The Reform UK MP said the UK’s Prime Minister and his “motley crew absolutely scares me to death, I’m going to be sat on the green benches next week looking at them and thinking what has our country come to”.

03:05 PM BST

Farage outlines his plans for change

Nigel Farage outlined his desire to make changes to the party.

The Reform UK leader said: “Above all what we’re going to do from today is we’re going to professionalise the party, we’re going to democratise the party and those few bad apples that have crept in will be gone, will be long gone, and we will never have any of their type back in our organisation.

“You have a 100% promise on that.”

03:04 PM BST

New Reform MPs thank audience for support

Reform MPs Lee Anderson, for Ashfield, and Rupert Lowe, for Great Yarmouth have addressed the crowd and thanked them for their support.

Rupert Lowe also praised Mr Farage for his campaigning success.

02:58 PM BST

Tice says ‘we are about telling truth’

Richard Tice, the Reform MP for Boston and Skegness, told the audience of party supporters that: “We are about telling the truth.”

He said: “I will stand up for you. I will represent you in parliament and in your constituency. And we will make a difference, we will change politics for good.”

Nigel Farage poses with fellow Reform MPs Richard Tice, Lee Anderson and Rupert Lowe in London - REUTERS

02:57 PM BST

Farage jokes ‘this is good preparation for Commons’

Nigel Farage, facing further heckling, joked: “This is good preparation for the House of Commons I suppose, isn’t it? It’s going to be very lively in there.”

As a woman shouted, Mr Farage added: “Oh do buck up really, please love, I’m so sorry.”

He shouted “bye darling” as she was removed.

Mr Farage added: “Any more for any more?”

After a pause, a man shouted: “Actually yes.”

Mr Farage added: “We haven’t organised this very well, have we?”

02:55 PM BST

Farage accuses heckler of being ‘steaming’

Nigel Farage accused a man who interrupted his speech of being “steaming” and shouted “boring” nine times as a second heckler started speaking.

Several members of the audience were escorted out of the Westminster venue.

As one man started shouting at him, he responded: “Are you downwind a couple already? You’ve had a bigger lunch than I have. Cor, he’s absolutely steaming isn’t he? That’s all right, there’s still plenty of beer left in the pub, mate.”

02:54 PM BST

Farage supporters booed as Reform leader heckled

Supporters of Nigel Farage booed at the hecklers and shouted “boring” as they interrupted from the audience.

The hecklers were removed from the room.

02:52 PM BST

Farage criticises Starmer’s first speech as Prime Minister

Nigel Farage criticises Sir Keir Starmer for looking at his notes over “150 times”.

Addressing his newly elected MPs, Mr Farage said: “Now I dont think these people need scripts because they know what they believe in.”

His comments were met with applause from the audience.

02:46 PM BST

Protester escorted out of Farage speech

A protester has been taken from the audience after heckling Nigel Farage ahead of his address to supporters.

02:34 PM BST

Nigel Farage is due to speak any moment

Nigel Farage is set to give a press conference imminently. He was scheduled to speak at 2.30pm.

In the hall where he is expected to speak, there are four red chairs set up behind a large white desk.

The slogan “Britain needs Reform” is being projected on the wall behind.

02:18 PM BST

Nigel Farage criticises Keir Starmer’s first speech as Prime Minister

Nigel Farage has criticised Sir Keir Starmer’s debut speech as Prime Minister.

It comes ahead of Mr Farage’s first speech as an elected MP, following the Reform UK leader winning his seat in Clacton.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “Keir Starmer checked his notes over 150 times in his No 10 speech.

“He did so once every 2.8 seconds.

“Why does our new PM need a script to tell us what he believes in?”

02:06 PM BST

We’re resuming our coverage

Hello, we’re bringing you the latest coverage on Reform UK, as Nigel Farage is set to make a speech after Labour’s landslide win.

You can watch the speech live on our stream from 2.30pm.

🚨 PRESS CONFERENCE 🚨



I will address supporters and the media at 2.30pm this afternoon on the next steps for our political revolt.



Watch live on X and all the usual channels. — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) July 5, 2024

10:09 AM BST

That’s all for today

That’s all for today, thanks for following our live coverage.

Check the website for the latest updates.

10:01 AM BST

Nigel Farage celebrates election win

Nigel Farage has uploaded a celebratory picture of himself and wished his followers a “good morning”.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, the Reform UK leader is pictured with a wide smile and his arms up in the air.

It comes after his Clacton General Election win.

09:34 AM BST

Pictured: Reform MP Lee Anderson announced as Ashfield winner at general election

Reform MP Lee Anderson announced as winner at general election - SWNS/Tom Maddick

09:19 AM BST

Mhairi Black calls for Greens to receive same media coverage as Reform

Mhairi Black, the former SNP politician, has called for the Green Party to receive as much media coverage as Reform UK as the two parties each currently have four seats.

With the Greens now having the same number of seats as Reform, the UK media should provide them the same platform and level of coverage as Farage's ilk. Will it happen though? #GE24 — Mhairi Black 🏳️‍🌈 (@MhairiBlack) July 5, 2024

08:59 AM BST

Farage pictured celebrating Clacton win

Nigel Farage gestures as he walks after winning his first seat in parliament - Clodagh Kilcoyne/REUTERS

08:53 AM BST

Recap: Reform will win less seats than expected, says Labour source

Reform UK will win fewer than the 13 seats predicted by the exit poll, according to a Labour source.

The source told The Telegraph their data suggested Nigel Farage’s party will not be as successful as predicted.

They said: “Our data is suggesting Reform will not win many of the seats the exit poll suggests. They will get less than 13 seats.”

There have been four seats declared for Reform so far.

07:54 AM BST

Farage predicts ‘beginning of the end’ for Tories after Clacton win

Nigel Farage has said the General Election results mark the “beginning of the end” of the Tories.

Speaking after being elected to the Essex seat, he said: “They’ve been around for 190 years. They’ve been amazingly resilient. But this could be, I think this is the beginning of the end of the Conservative Party”.

This election represents a major electoral breakthrough for Mr Farage’s party, marking its first real success in terms of seat gains.

Whereas the Tory party has suffered its worst general election result in modern history.

07:22 AM BST

Recap: ‘We are coming for Labour’, says Nigel Farage as he wins Clacton

Nigel Farage declared “we are coming for Labour” after winning his Clacton-on-Sea seat, as Reform vies to gain as many as 13 seats in a major electoral breakthrough.

After seven unsuccessful attempts to win a seat in parliament, Mr Farage said his win was “the first step of something that is going to stun all of you”.

The victory finally puts the Reform leader inside a political institution he has spent decades railing against and will test his ability to deliver on promises to voters.

Speaking after his win, Mr Farage said Reform’s performance in the election so far has been “truly extraordinary”.

“My plan is to build a mass national movement over the course of the next few years and hopefully be big enough to challenge the general election properly in 2029.”

Reform now holds four seats, as chairman Richard Tice secured Boston and Skegness, Rupert Lowe won Great Yarmouth and Lee Anderson became the party’s first-ever MP when he claimed the seat of Ashfield.

06:48 AM BST

Trump congratulates Farage on his victory

Donald Trump congratulated his old friend Nigel Farage on his win in Clacton overnight.

The former US president, who has long supported Mr Farage’s political career, posted about the victory on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“Congratulations to Nigel Farage on his big WIN of a Parliament Seat Amid Reform UK Election Success,” he said.

“Nigel is a man who truly loves his country.”

Mr Farage had originally intended to spend much of the rest of the year campaigning for Trump in the US, before announcing he would “come out of retirement” to run in Clacton in this election.

06:43 AM BST

Nigel Farage understands the zeitgeist better than anyone

In the end it was a walk-over. Having tried, and failed, on seven occasions to win a seat in Parliament, the most controversial, disruptive, and in many ways most significant, British politician of the last 25 years finally won the opportunity to fulfil his promise to sit in the House of Commons and “make a bloody nuisance” of himself, writes Mick Brown.

Wearing a mid-blue suit and tie and a Cheshire cat grin, Farage, 60, overturned a Conservative majority of 24,702 to win the Clacton seat, displaying an undisguised glee not only at his own result, but at the performance of Reform candidates across the country exceeding even Farage’s most optimistic expectations, and at the cost of the Conservative party that he clearly despises.

Read the full story here

06:30 AM BST

Reform misses out on Wellingborough and Rushden

Reform has missed out on Wellingborough and Rushden, one of the 13 seats they were hoping to clinch tonight.

Labour snatched up the seat, Gen Kitchen winning with 17,734 votes.

The Tories placed second with 12,248 votes and Reform’s Ben Habib came third with 9,456.

05:57 AM BST

Reform’s 13-seat target looks unlikely

Reform’s target of gaining 13 seats is looking increasingly unlikely, with less than 80 seats left to be declared.

Nigel Farage claimed to have kickstarted a “revolt against the establishment”, as his hard-right party made significant gains in election results announced early on Friday.

A far-right party has never won more than a single seat in a UK general election, yet Reform has scooped four.

Reform remains hopeful it will secure Wellingborough and Rushden, which is yet to be declared.

05:29 AM BST

‘No one had heard of us three years ago’: Reform’s rise to victory

Richard Tice said three years ago he was “sneered at and mocked” for believing his party could become a political force to be reckoned with, writes Steve Bird.

The 59-year-old Reform chairman obliterated Matt Warman’s 25,000 Conservative majority to become the Reform UK MP for Boston and Skegness.

Mr Tice secured 15,520 votes, 2,010 more than Mr Warman’s 13,510. It is the first time the constituency, created in 1997, has ever had an MP who is not a Conservative.

Mr Tice’s victory was greeted with a raucous round of applause, as one disgruntled Tory voter shouted: “Bring back Boris.”

Shortly after the result at 4am, Mr Tice said: “What we have achieved from just three years ago as Reform UK: no one had heard of us, we were zero per cent in the polls, we had no money in the bank account, and I was sneered at and mocked by so many.

“Just three years later, across the whole of England, Scotland and Wales millions and millions of people have today for Reform UK.

“We are winning seats. We are coming second all over the country. It’s truly remarkable.

Richard Tice in Boston, Lincolnshire - Andrew Fox

05:18 AM BST

Telegraph readers give their verdict

05:11 AM BST

Farage says election ‘beginning of the end’ for Tories

Nigel Farage said the general election was the “beginning of the end” for the Tories, adding Reform will move forward “very rapidly”.

Much of the heavy damage to the Conservative support was inflicted by Reform, the party winning more votes than the Tories across swathes of the country.

“This is just the first step, I set out with a goal to win millions of votes, to get a bridgehead in Parliament and that’s what we’ve done so I’m very pleased,” Mr Farage said.

He added: “I’ve got to professionalise it, I’ve got to democratise it, I’ve got to get rid of a few idiots that found it too easy to get on board. They will all go, they will all go, this will be a non-racist, non-sectarian party. Absolutely and I give my word on that.”

Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, reacts after the results of the election count in Clacton - Bloomberg

04:46 AM BST

Richard Tice: This is a great day for Reform UK

It is an honour and a privilege to have been elected as the MP for Boston and Skegness, writes Richard Tice in a column for The Telegraph.

I’m eager to get on with the business of making sure the voices of my constituents are heard in Westminster, and, while results are still coming in, I am delighted to already be able to say that I will be joined there by three of my Reform colleagues: Nigel Farage, Lee Anderson, and Rupert Lowe.

But it is also clear, already, that what Britain voted for, and what it got, were very different.

Read the full piece here

04:19 AM BST

Reform wins Great Yarmouth

Reform has won the seat of Great Yarmouth.

Former Southampton FC chairman Rupert Lowe secured 14,385 votes, beating Labour’s Keir Cozens, who came in at 12,959 votes.

04:04 AM BST

Richard Tice wins Boston and Skegness

🚨 Breaking News: Party Chairman Richard Tice wins in Boston and Skegness! pic.twitter.com/yulfPT39ce — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) July 5, 2024

Reform chairman Richard Tice has claimed the seat of Boston and Skegness with 15,520 votes.

Reform UK has now secured four seats.

03:58 AM BST

Reform is ‘targeting’ Labour, warns Farage

In his speech, Nigel Farage said he was “targeting” Labour supporters, as there was “no enthusiasm” for Labour.

“What is interesting is, there’s no enthusiasm for Labour, there’s no enthusiasm for Starmer whatsoever,” he said.

“In fact, about half of the vote is simply an anti-Conservative vote.

“This Labour government will be in trouble very, very quickly and we will now be targeting Labour votes.

“We’re coming for Labour, be in no doubt about that.”

Mr Farage added: “Believe me folks, this is just the first step of something that is going to stun all of you.”

03:51 AM BST

Farage: ‘Something very fundamental’ is happening

Nigel Farage said his first-ever win as an MP shows “something very fundamental” is happening.

Speaking in Clacton, the Reform leader said it had been a “well run, well fought and remarkably clean election battle”.

“I promise that I will do my absolute best as a member of parliament. I have 20 years as an MEP but it’s not quite the same link or same responsibility with constituents,” he said.

“It’s four weeks and three days since I decided to come out of retirement and throw my hat in the ring. I think what Reform UK has achieved in just those few short weeks is truly extraordinary.

“Given we had no money, no branch structure, virtually nothing across the country, we’re going to come second in hundreds of constituencies, how many seats we’re going to win - I don’t know.

“But to have done this in such a short space of time says something very fundamental is happening.”

03:30 AM BST

Nigel Farage wins Clacton

Reform UK’s leader Nigel Farage has won the seat of Clacton, becoming the party’s second-ever MP.

Mr Farage won 21,225 votes, beating Conservative candidate Giles Watling.

“My plan is to build a mass national movement over the course of the next few years,” Mr Farage said in his victory speech.

03:28 AM BST

Lee Anderson ‘had a row’ with GB News

Reform’s first-ever MP, Lee Anderson, appeared to have a row with his employer GB News as he waited to be taken live on the channel following his victory in Ashfield.

Mr Anderson seemed unhappy at being made to wait for his interview with GB News as he stood in front of a number of reporters following the result declaration.

After somebody spoke to him down an earpiece, the newly-elected MP said: “I’m not interested in Keir Starmer, I’ve been here 10 minutes waiting.”

After insisting “I need to go”, the interview then seemed to be cancelled as his microphone was taken from him before he then addressed other reporters.

03:09 AM BST

Farage ‘up for the challenge’

Nigel Farage’s electoral agent and Reform councillor Peter Harris said their party leader is “up for the challenge” of facing up to a Labour government, as he called the exit poll prediction “hugely exciting”.

Mr Harris told the PA: “Anything’s possible if enough good decent people want change, then they can vote for it, as Brexit has proved before.

“So, we were always hoping for multiple seats, 13, I’d like even more than that, really. So I think we wait and see once all the votes are counted we’ll see how many we’ve actually got, but yeah, hugely exciting.

“Obviously, I’m completely focused on Clacton and our candidate here, Nigel Farage, we’re extremely confident that he’s going to be one of those 13 seats that gets elected to Westminster.”

02:59 AM BST

Clacton to be declared shortly

Nigel Farage has arrived at Clacton Leisure centre for the count declaration in Essex.

Met by a scrum of photographers, Mr Farage said the results his party were achieving around the country were “truly extraordinary”.

Nigel Farage arrives for the count - Getty Images

02:55 AM BST

Lee Anderson ‘delighted but not surprised’ by win

Speaking after his victory in Ashfield, Reform’s Lee Anderson told reporters he was “delighted but not surprised” at winning the party’s first seat.

“This is the capital of common sense, by the way - people speak their mind in this area, and they’ve had enough of the two mainstream parties,” he said.

“The Reform Party, people like myself, Richard (Tice) and Nigel (Farage) speak the same language, in a different accent obviously, we speak the same language as the great people of Ashfield.

“So when this gig came up and I was asked to stand again for the Reform Party, it was a no-brainer to be honest with you.”

02:51 AM BST

In catch-up: Reform places second in several constituencies

Reform also recently placed second in the following seats:

PONTYPRIDD

HARTLEPOOL

ROCHDALE

SWANSEA WEST

MIDDLESBROUGH & THORNABY EAST

RUNCORN & HELSBY

WHITEHAVEN & WORKINGTON

LEIGH & ATHERTON

CASTLE POINT

BRIDGEND

BLACKPOOL SOUTH

WIDNES & HALEWOOD

TELFORD

KNOWSLEY

RAYLEIGH & WICKFORD

02:31 AM BST

Chairman: Reform’s performance ‘truly remarkable’

Reform Chairman Richard Tice described Reform’s success so far as “truly remarkable”.

Truly remarkable results being declared for @reformparty_uk across the country…..



A people's revolt is underway… — Richard Tice 🇬🇧 (@TiceRichard) July 5, 2024

02:19 AM BST

Reform wins Ashfield

Reform has won its first seat of the night, with Lee Anderson claiming Ashfield.

Mr Anderson retained the seat he had won in 2019, when he was a member of the Conservative Party.

He defected to Reform earlier this year and ran again as the party’s candidate.

Mr Anderson won 17,062 votes, beating Labour’s Rhea Keehn, who secured 1,553 votes.

02:06 AM BST

Reform misses out on Barnsley North

Reform has missed out on Barnsley North, with Labour’s Dan Jarvis comfortably holding the seat by 8,000 votes.

It is the first major miss of the exit poll for the night, which predicted that Reform candidate Robert Lomas would scoop the seat.

First big miss for the exit poll - Dan Jarvis comfortably holds Barnsley North by 8,000 votes.



Exit poll predicted Reform victory 🫣 — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) July 5, 2024

02:02 AM BST

At a glance: Nigel Farage, the election’s ‘disruptor’

01:56 AM BST

Jarrow & Gateshead East: Reform places second

Reform has placed second to Labour in Jarrow & Gateshead East, with Lynda Alexander securing 9,892 votes.

Labour snatched up 18,856 votes.

01:49 AM BST

Lee Anderson arrives at Ashfield count in ‘disguise’

Reform’s Lee Anderson has arrived at the count for the constituency of Ashfield in Nottinghamshire.

Wearing a charcoal grey flat cap, Mr Anderson told reporters: “I’m wearing this as a disguise so you wouldn’t recognise me.”

The Conservative-turned-Reform candidate decided not to give interviews to the media as he entered Kirkby Leisure centre.

Mr Anderson eventually took his hat off and told those around him “Don’t let me forget that hat”, as one of his supporters pinned his rosette on his jacket.

01:40 AM BST

South Shields: Reform in second

Reform’s Stephen Holt placed second in South Shields, winning 8,469 votes.

Labour won the seat with 15,122 votes.

01:37 AM BST

Reform Deputy Leader: ‘Imagine what we can do in five years’

David Bull, Reform’s Deputy Leader, described the party’s early success as a “political revolt”.

“This is the beginning of a big movement,” he told Sky News.

“This is a political revolt. It’s also a five-year plan. If we can go from nothing four years ago to winning 13 seats, imagine what we can do in five years’ time.”

David Bull, deputy leader of Reform UK - PA

01:28 AM BST

Cramlington & Killingworth: Reform comes second

Reform’s Gordon Fletcher placed second in Cramlington & Killingworth, behind Labour’s Emma Foody.

The result further goes to show that Reform continues to push the Tories out.

The difference between the vote share for the Conservatives and Reform for this constituency was less than 1000, with Reform winning 9,454 votes and the Tories gaining 8,592.

01:24 AM BST

Gateshead Central & Whickham: Reform in second

Reform’s Damian Heslop placed in second in the seat of Gateshead Central & Whickham, winning 8,601 votes.

Labour won the seat with 18,245 votes and the Lib Dems came in third, beating the Tories.

01:13 AM BST

Ashfield to be a close contest

The constituency of Ashfield in Nottinghamshire looks set to be a closely-fought contest between Labour’s Rhea Keehn and Reform’s Lee Anderson.

The candidates are yet to arrive at the vote count in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, but Labour representatives have described it as “too close to call”.

Reform supporters in the Kirkby leisure centre have said they are “confident” of Mr Anderson’s success.

Turnout for the constituency was 58pc.

01:01 AM BST

Votes for Reform an ‘uprising’

Lord Peter Mandelson and Reform Deputy Leader David Bull clashed over the EU and the make-up of support for Nigel Farage’s party.

Lord Mandelson said he would be “disappointed” and “surprised” if Reform won in his former seat of Hartlepool, saying many people who had backed the right-wing party were looking for a “handy protest vote”.

Mr Bull said: “I think you are about to be surprised.”

He added: “You can call it a protest vote if you want, but actually it’s not. It’s an uprising. It’s saying to the political classes: enough is enough.”

Nigel Farage in Jaywick, near Clacton, before counting begun on July 4 - Jason Bye

12:54 AM BST

Reform will win less seats than expected, says Labour source

A Labour source has said that Reform will win fewer than the 13 seats predicted by the exit poll, according to their data analysis.

The source told The Telegraph: “Our data is suggesting Reform will not win many of the seats the exit poll suggests. They will get less than 13 seats.”

12:52 AM BST

Washington & Gateshead South: Reform places second

Reform has come in second to Labour in Washington & Gateshead South.

Paul Donaghy won 10,769 votes, with Labour’s Sharon Hodgson securing 17,682 votes.

12:47 AM BST

Reform places second in Newcastle Central

Reform candidate Ashton Muncaster left the count in Newcastle Central due to being unwell, as the party placed second behind Labour.

The swing to Reform from Labour was 12pc.

12:42 AM BST

Voters going to get ‘fed up’ with Labour

Reform’s Darren Selkus, who is standing in Hertsmere, Hertfordshire, has predicted voters are “going to get fed up” of Labour and “look for something different” in the near future.

“People are voting for Labour because they’re not the Conservatives and everything’s going to change for the better,” he said.

“When it doesn’t change for the better, whether that’s in six months, one year, two years, eventually people are going to get fed up and look for something different and that’s when I hope that they recognise that Reform UK have the ideas to change the direction and make a difference.”

On Reform’s performance, Mr Selkus said: “What’s really critical is what the national vote share is ... I’m hoping that we’ll get six or seven million votes and if we hit that sort of number then it’s massive, so, 13 seats is approximately that, so yeah, that’d be exactly what I’d be hoping to do.”

12:28 AM BST

Swindon South: Reform in third

Reform came in third place in Swindon South, with Labour winning the seat and the Tories placing in second.

Reform’s Catherine Kosidowski snatched 6,194 votes.

12:23 AM BST

Reform is ‘breaking political history’

David Bull, Reform’s deputy leader, said that his party was “about to change history”.

“Anyone who looks at the rise of Reform will see that what we’re doing is breaking political history,” he said.

“I’ve said this before, everyone said that in that Brexit result, you won’t do it, we changed history, we’re about to change history once again.”

Asked which seats he thought Reform could win, he listed Clacton, Great Yarmouth, Wellingborough and Boston and Skegness.

12:21 AM BST

Farage: Reform’s performance ‘almost unbelievable’

Nigel Farage has described Reform’s first results as “almost unbelievable” and said the party clinches around 30pc of the vote so far.

“That is way more than any possible prediction or projection. It means we are going to win seats - many, many seats.”

The revolt against the establishment is underway. pic.twitter.com/xB7DQuvXWT — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 4, 2024

12:08 AM BST

Reform places second in Sunderland Central

Another second place for Reform, as Labour holds Sunderland Central.

Reform’s Chris Eynon secured 10,779 votes, in a 7.7pc swing from Labour.

12:01 AM BST

Nigel Farage set to win Clacton

The exit poll by Ipsos UK for Sky News, the BBC and ITV News, said there is a more than 99pc likelihood that Nigel Farage will win the seat in Clacton, Essex.

It comes as Reform has seen an early boost as they polled ahead of the Tories in the first two seats of Blyth and Sunderland South, pushing the Tories into third place.

11:57 PM BST

What readers are saying about Reform

11:38 PM BST

Reform places second in Blyth & Ashington

Reform have come in second in the seat of Blyth & Ashington, in a 7.9pc swing to the party from Labour.

Mark Peart secured 10,857 votes, meanwhile Labour’s Ian Lavery came out on top with 20,030 votes.

11:32 PM BST

Watch: Farage arrives for Clacton count

🚨 NEW: Nigel Farage has just arrived at the Clacton count pic.twitter.com/wma79oe7Nv — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 4, 2024

11:30 PM BST

Reform to gain Barnsley North and South, exit poll predicts

Exit poll forecasts Reform UK will win both Barnsley North and South.



Reform's Barnsley North candidate Bob Lomas is suspended by Reform after it emerged he said black people should "get off [their] lazy arses" and stop acting "like savages". — Harry Horton (@harry_horton) July 4, 2024

11:19 PM BST

Reform places second in Sunderland South

Reform has placed second to Labour in the seat of Sunderland South, as results showed a 3.4pc swing to Nigel Farage’s party.

The party’s Sam Woods-Brass secured 11,668 votes, behind Labour which snatched 18,837.

11:08 PM BST

Reform Deputy Leader: ‘This is a huge bridgehead’

Exit polls put @reformparty_uk on 13 seats.



This is a huge bridgehead. This is politically seismic.



This is the beginning of the fight back for the nation state of the United Kingdom. 🇬🇧 — Ben Habib (@benhabib6) July 4, 2024

10:52 PM BST

In pictures: Farage celebrates in Clacton

Farage in Clacton

Farage in Clacton

10:48 PM BST

The rise of Reform

Nick Gutteridge, Chief Political Correspondent writes:

The real turning point in Reform’s campaign came when Nigel Farage announced he was taking over the leadership and running as an MP.

At a press conference on June 3, Mr Farage reversed a previous decision not to contest the election and revealed that he would stand in Clacton-on-Sea.

Just 10 days after the veteran politician returned to the fray the party overtook the Tories for the first time in the opinion polls for the first time.

A survey released by YouGov on Jun 13 put Reform on 19pc of the vote, one point ahead of the Conservatives who were on just 18pc.

Mr Farage’s return was seen as a disaster by senior Tories which all but ended the party’s hopes of narrowing the gap with Labour.

It came as a shock to Downing Street, which had thought that calling the snap election would help nullify the growing threat from Reform.

10:28 PM BST

Breakthrough for Farage

Nick Gutteridge, Chief Political Correspondent, writes:

This election represents a major electoral breakthrough for Nigel Farage’s party, marking its first real success in terms of seat gains.

The exit poll result means that Nigel Farage is on course to become an MP for the first time at the eighth attempt, winning in Clacton-on-Sea.

10:23 PM BST

Exit polls show Reform on 13

The exit poll is in: it suggested Labour would have a majority of 170, with the forecast indicating the lowest number of Tory MPs on record.

The poll suggested the Liberal Democrats will win 61 seats, Reform UK on 13 and the Green Party two.

In Scotland, the SNP are expected to secure 10 seats with Plaid Cymru in Wales on four.

10:20 PM BST

In case you’ve snoozed through the campaign

A reminder why we’re all talking about Nigel Farage again.

Seemingly omnipresent on the airwaves and on television screens, Mr Farage – or “Mr Brexit” as Donald Trump has called him – never actually put his feet up after his party helped pave the way for Boris Johnson’s landslide win in 2019.

But this is the first time in five years that he has been so influential in determining the political direction of the UK.

Mr Farage emerged – thankfully, with his shirt back on – from the jungle of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Here to set the pulses of Brexit supporters racing when he later announced he would indeed enter the fray of the election campaign.

Nigel Farage

Rishi Sunak would not have been a happy man.

Always controversial and often an entertainer, 60-year-old Mr Farage has been able to connect with the public in a way Mr Sunak never could.

The adoration from the public has put wind under the blue and white sails of Reform UK as Mr Farage once again grabbed hold of the political tiller – and successfully steered mainstream conservatism to the Right.

Read more: The man who changed British politics returns to the fray

09:39 PM BST

Welcome to Farage’s big day

Good evening and welcome to our live blog of the Reform results.

Nigel Farage is hoping to finally be elected to the House of Commons, in what seems like his 450th attempt, as he eyes huge gains for his Reform party across the UK.

Follow all of the news and reaction right here.