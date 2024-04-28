Donald Trump Pans White House Correspondents’ Dinner: ‘Colin Jost BOMBED’

Donald Trump weighed in on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Sunday, giving a terse, certified rotten review of its key players.

“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was really bad,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Colin Jost BOMBED, and Crooked Joe was an absolute disaster! Doesn’t get much worse than this!”

Though the only Trump in the building on Saturday night was Lara, the presidential daughter-in-law recently named head of the Republican National Committee, the former president’s shadow was felt even in the absence of his distinct orange glow. He was a frequent subject of the roasts by both Biden and the keynote comedians.

Biden poked fun at everything from his ongoing criminal trial (“You might call it stormy weather”) to his age (“I’m a grown man running against a 6 year old) to his floundering campaign fundraising, including a jab at the weird merch Trump has peddled this year.

“Trump’s so desperate, he started reading those Bibles he’s selling,” Biden said, referencing the $60 Trump-endorsed Bibles the presumptive Republican nominee started hawking around Easter.

“Then he got to the First Commandment: ‘You shall have no other gods before me.’ That’s when he put it down and said, ‘This book’s not for me.’”

Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost also took shots at Trump, riffing on the courtroom drawings of the former president from his hush-money trial.

“Every sketch of Trump looks like the Grinch had sex with the Lorax,” he joked.

Comedian Matt Friend joined in the action, too, with a swipe at South Dakota governor and recently confessed puppy-killer Kristi Noem as a bonus. Putting on a Trump voice impression, Friend said, “I am killing this dinner harder than Kristi Noem kills the puppies!”

Trump famously never attended the event while he was in office, and his hatred for the event has long simmered. When he attended as a guest in 2011, he was thoroughly flamed by President Obama—a humiliation which some speculate may have fueled his desire for the presidency in 2016.

