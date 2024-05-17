‘You’re Done’: Cassie’s Husband Pens Scathing Letter on Abuse After Diddy Video

After CNN released horrifying footage from 2016 that showed Diddy assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, Cassie’s husband put abusers on blast in a scathing letter against domestic violence perpetrators.

Alex Fine, who married Cassie in 2019, posted the letter on Instagram on Friday afternoon. He didn’t hold back from flaming men who have raised a hand against the women in their lives.

“Men who hit women aren’t men,” Fine began. “Men who enable it and protect those people aren’t men. As men violence against women shouldn’t be inevitable, check your brothers, your friends and your family.”

He affirmed survivors’ stories and assured them they weren’t alone in their suffering.

“We want you to succeed and to flourish. To all the women and children, I’m sorry you live in a world where you’re not protected, and you don’t feel equal. I want to raise my daughters in a world where they are safe and loved,” he added. Fine and Cassie have two young children, who were born in 2019 and 2021.

Fine then left an ominous message for the perpetrators of domestic violence, telling them to expect to face justice for their actions.

“To the abusers, you’re done, you’re not safe anymore, you’re not protected anymore, the men by your side are just as weak,” he said.

While his message doesn’t name any specific perpetrators, it’s pretty clear that Diddy and the video heavily influenced the timing of the post. In the caption, Fine said the letter was written “a while back,” but “the words ring true not just today but everyday.”

Aubrey O’Day also spoke out against her former record label boss. The former member of the group Danity Kane, formed by Combs on MTV’s “Making the Band” in the late 2000s, took to X to call for “prays” for “all his victims.”

“The picture is getting a lot more clear for you all I can imagine,” she wrote, alongside a clip of the footage released by CNN. O’Day has previously expressed support for Cassie and hinted that she is aware of some alleged wrongdoing by Combs.

Cassie and Diddy’s relationship was thrust back into the spotlight in late 2023, when she filed a lawsuit alleging he raped and trafficked her over the course of their 10-year relationship, between 2008 and 2018. Though they settled that lawsuit in a matter of days, Diddy is at the center of four other federal cases alleging he ran a sex trafficking ring and sexually abused other people in his orbit.

The 2016 hotel surveillance video published Friday showed Diddy attacking Cassie as she attempted to leave the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. In the video, Diddy, clad in only a towel, runs down the hotel hallway and grabs Cassie from behind, slamming her to the floor. He kicks her several times and then starts dragging her back toward the room, refusing to let her leave.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

