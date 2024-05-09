Don't Feel Like You're An Introvert Or An Extrovert? You Could Be This

Are you an introvert who recharges in solitude or an extrovert that recharges by being around other people?

Oh, neither?

There’s a word for that too.

While the idea of falling into one of these categories may sound like some pop psychology fad, understanding what recharges us and what uses our emotional energy is actually important to keeping strong relationships.

Therapist Chelsea Connors said: “Awareness and information are key to creating meaningful change and fuelling powerful decisions ― this goes for relationships of all types.

“When we feel that we better understand where someone else is coming from or how they experience the world, it can be easier to empathise, relate and communicate effectively.”

So, if you’re not an extrovert or introvert, what are you?

You are an ambivert!

Existing right between the extremes of introverts and extroverts, ambiverts are a little bit of both extremes while also not being entirely aligned with either.

According to Simply Psychology: “An ambivert essentially changes their behaviour based on the situation they find themselves in. For example, they may be quite introverted and reserved around strangers but will be more energetic and extroverted around close friends and family.”

Additionally, in a 2019 study, Dr Domina Petric outlined three other potential definitions of ambivert:

Outgoing introverts : introverts who can be outgoing in certain situations, around certain people, or when they absolutely need to be

Antisocial extroverts : extroverts who need time to recharge before socialising or who like to be alone more than a typical extrovert

Social introverts: an introvert who can behave in a more extroverted way when need

In short, ambiverts tend to be more malleable and adaptable than introverts and extroverts.

Signs that you are an ambivert

Feel like you might fall into this category? Simply Psychology said that ambiverts tend to also have these key traits:

Being able to adapt to different situations

Being good at communication – both listening and speaking

Being comfortable with both large groups and small intimate gatherings

Being able to work well both independently and in teams

Having a strong sense of self-awareness

Providing balance in social situations

An ability to regulate behaviour and responses

Brb, off to reassess my whole existence.

