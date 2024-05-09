Double Amputee, 9, Gets Royal Invite After He Misses Buckingham Palace Garden Party Due to Traffic Jam

"Fancy trying again another day?" the British royal family posted after Tony Hudgell got stuck in a traffic with his mom

Jordan Pettitt-PA/POOL supplied by Splash News/SplashNews; Paula Hudgell/x King Charles (left) and Tony Hudgell (right)

A 9-year-old British boy has received an invitation fit for a king!

On Wednesday, May 8, Tony Hudgell received a royal invitation from Buckingham Palace after he missed King Charles’ first garden party of the year due to a traffic jam.

Tony’s mother Paula Hudgell shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) explaining that the pair had been stuck in traffic for two hours and wouldn’t “be making the King’s Garden Party" alongside two photos of Tony, who is a double amputee, sitting in the car.

A few hours later, the Royal Family’s official X account turned Tony’s day around with an offer for him to return to the palace for another garden party.

“Sorry to hear this, Tony! We were looking forward to seeing you too,” they wrote in response to Paula’s tweet. “Fancy trying again another day? Leave it with us… @paula_hudgell.”

Sorry to hear this, Tony! We were looking forward to seeing you too.



Fancy trying again another day? Leave it with us… @paula_hudgell https://t.co/qAS4iq7bYS — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2024

A delighted Paula replied, “Thank you so much for this wonderful reply, we were all so disappointed and flat tonight. This tweet has certainly lifted our spirits and Tony is going to bed now much happier. 🩵.”

According to the BBC, yesterday’s garden party was the first of two summer parties the palace will host this year.

Charles, 75, was joined at the party by his wife, Queen Camilla. Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were also in attendance, along with thousands of guests.

The monarch was pictured waving at guests and shaking hands with party-goers during the event, where guests are served tea and cake in the rear garden of Buckingham Palace.

Tony Hudgell BEM /Instagram Tony Hudgell in his traffic jam

The first garden party of the season comes shortly after the King attended his first public engagement since it was revealed that he was undergoing cancer treatment on Feb 5.

Charles and Camilla, 76, visited the Macmillan Cancer Centre at the University College Hospital London on April 30.

The party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace coincided with Prince Harry's attendance at the Invictus Games anniversary service at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

Jordan Pettitt-PA/POOL supplied by Splash News/SplashNews King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Buckingham Palace garden party

Earlier this week, PEOPLE confirmed that Harry, 39, would not be able to meet with his father during his visit to the U.K. due to Charles' "full" schedule.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said, "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program. The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

Harry last saw his father in February when he visited the U.K. following the news of his cancer diagnosis.



