Double OT thriller nearly threatens No. 3 Creighton as men’s Sweet 16 takes shape

No. 11 NC State keeps rolling, No. 3 Creighton has close call





In the last game of the night, No. 11 Oregon almost sent No. 3 Creighton packing. Regulation ended tied at 66, sending the game into overtime. Both teams scored five in overtime, sending the 71-71 game to double OT, where the Bluejays reminded the basketball community why they’re a 3-seed. Creighton went on a 15-0 run, eventually defeating the Ducks 86-73.

The Wolfpack makes it seven straight wins, using all of their ACC championship-momentum. No. 11 NC State and No. 14 Oakland were tied at 66 at the end of regulation, sending the game to overtime where the Wolfpack held on, 79-73. NC State will face the winner of No. 2 Marquette and No. 11 Colorado in the Sweet 16.

No. 5 Gonzaga also sent No. 4 Kansas home, in a decisive 89-68 victory. Honestly, it wasn’t much of a surprise, as we’ve reported Kansas’ key injury.

And a March favorite, UNC is also heading to the Sweet 16, after an 85-69 victory over No. 9 Michigan State.

Here’s an updated look at the men’s bracket as the Sweet 16 starts to take shape.

Stars shine as women’s bracket completes first round

There was not a single upset in the women’s bracket today, but women’s basketball stars were out in full force.

The college basketball world got their first look at Caitlin Clark in the 2024 NCAA tournament. Clark scored 27 points in Iowa’s 91-65 rout of No. 16 Holy Cross. It was a near triple-double for the star, who also had 8 rebounds and 10 assists. Iowa will face No. 8 West Virginia next.

USC’s star freshman JuJu Watkins was an instant NCAA tournament star in her first appearance. Watkins scored 23 points in the Trojans’ nearly 30-point victory over No. 16 Texas A&M. USC will face No. 8 Kansas in the second round.

The second round starts today, with a rival state matchup between No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 8 North Carolina. Here’s how to watch.

Read the last edition of The Scorecard here.