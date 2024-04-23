Douglas DC-4 plane crashes near Fairbanks, Alaska with rescue efforts underway

An aeroplane has crashed into a river near Fairbanks, Alaska, according to state troopers.

The plane, a Douglas DC-4, was carrying an unknown number of passengers when it crashed into the Tanana River on Tuesday morning, officials said. Rescue crews are responding to the scene.

The plane model was first commissioned during World War II.

Troopers said in a statement that people should avoid the area of the crash though a spokesperson, did not provide further information.

More follows ...