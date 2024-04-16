Downtown Fort William Revitalization Committee saved

THUNDER BAY – The work of the Downtown Fort William Revitalization Committee will continue for at least one more year.

Despite a recommendation from city staff to dissolve the committee, which began in April 2021, At-large Coun. Mark Bentz moved an amendment to keep the working group going.

“I believe there is a lot of knowledge around that table that can assist our city staff going forward, so I feel it’s premature to dissolve the committee,” Bentz said. “Most of their goals have been achieved, but I think there is some value to hanging on to the group.”

The committee is made up of seven members including Coun. Bentz and McKellar Coun. Brian Hamilton.

They were formed to provide advice and recommendations to council and city staff concerning the planning, development, and operation of downtown Fort William in order to reach its full mixed-use potential.

Administration noted that they will continue their work with internal staff resources to implement the revitalization plan items.

Chair Stephen Margarit appeared before council and was prepared for the vote to dissolve the committee.

“We could always change the terms of reference for the committee and maybe include more representation,” Margarit noted.

“I would say that the one uncertainty is identifying a champion for this plan internally within the city.

“In the early 2000s there was great work being done, but one of the pitfalls was that there were always other things coming towards administration that required their immediate attention. So, I would be wondering who would be checking into the revitalization and ensuring that the committee and city staff are working hand in hand," Margarit said.

The committee’s terms of reference will be reviewed as per the amendment passed on Monday night.

Kevin Jeffrey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com