House fire leaves two in critical condition

Five fire crews were sent to the blaze at a house in Bilston, Wolverhampton [PA Media]

Two people are in a critical condition in hospital after a house fire in Wolverhampton.

The man and woman were treated by paramedics as firefighters tackled the blaze at a semi-detached home on Plascom Road, Bilston, shortly after 01:00 BST on Tuesday.

A teenager was also taken to hospital with serious injuries along with two men who suffered minor injuries, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Twenty-two firefighters were sent to tackle the fire, West Midlands Fire Service confirmed.

Follow BBC Wolverhampton & Black Country on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related internet links