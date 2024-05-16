Drake and Nicki Minaj Lead the 2024 BET Awards Nominations — See the Full List!

Jack Irvin
·5 min read

GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, and Victoria Monét will perform at the awards show, airing live Sunday, June 30 on BET

<p>Karwai Tang/WireImage, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty</p> Drake; Nicki Minaj

Karwai Tang/WireImage, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Drake; Nicki Minaj

The 2024 BET Awards nominations are here!

On May 16, BET announced the complete list of nominees for its upcoming annual awards show, and Drake leads the pack with nods in seven categories, followed by Nicki Minaj with six.

J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA and Victoria Monét each earned five nominations, while 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla and Usher have nods in four categories each.

Related: What's Been Going on with Drake and Kendrick Lamar (and Several Others): A Timeline of Recent Disses

<p>Kevin Winter/Getty</p> Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion

Kevin Winter/Getty

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion

Nominees for the coveted album of the year award are Chris Brown's 11:11, Gunna's A Gift & a Curse, 21 Savage's American Dream, Usher's Coming Home, Drake's For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Victoria Monét's Jaguar II, Killer Mike's Michael and Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2.

In addition to the list of stars competing for awards, BET unveiled several musicians set to perform at the ceremony, including Monét, GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red and Shaboozey.

Related: Victoria Monét Talks 'Jaguar II,' Motherhood, Perfectionism: 'Rather Be Underrated than Overrated' (Exclusive)

<p>Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty, Paras Griffin/Getty, Jesse Grant/Getty</p> Latto, Muni Long, Victoria Monet

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty, Paras Griffin/Getty, Jesse Grant/Getty

Latto, Muni Long, Victoria Monet

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The BET Awards are decided by the network's voting academy, though fans can vote for the viewer's choice award at the show's website from June 6 through June 30.

This year's ceremony will air live Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

See the full list of 2024 BET Awards nominations below.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

  • 11:11 - Chris Brown

  • A Gift & a Curse - Gunna

  • American Dream - 21 Savage

  • Coming Home - Usher

  • For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition) - Drake

  • Jaguar II - Victoria Monét

  • Michael - Killer Mike

  • Pink Friday 2 - Nicki Minaj

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

  • Beyoncé

  • Coco Jones

  • Doja Cat

  • H.E.R.

  • Muni Long

  • SZA

  • Tyla

  • Victoria Monét

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

  • Brent Faiyaz

  • Bryson Tiller

  • Burna Boy

  • Chris Brown

  • Drake

  • Fridayy

  • October London

  • Usher

BEST GROUP

  • ¥$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign)

  • 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

  • 41

  • Blxst and Bino Rideaux

  • City Girls

  • FLO

  • Maverick City Music

  • WanMor

BEST COLLABORATION

  • "All My Life" - Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

  • "America Has a Problem (Remix)" - Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar

  • "Barbie World" - Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

  • "Bongos" - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

  • "Carnival" - ¥$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign) featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti

  • "Don't Play with It (Remix)" - Lola Brooke featuring Latto and Yung Miami

  • "Everybody" - Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Uzi Vert

  • "Good Good" - Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage

  • "Rich Baby Daddy" - Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

  • Cardi B

  • Doja Cat

  • GloRilla

  • Ice Spice

  • Latto

  • Megan Thee Stallion

  • Nicki Minaj

  • Sexyy Red

BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

  • 21 Savage

  • Burna Boy

  • Drake

  • Future

  • Gunna

  • J. Cole

  • Kendrick Lamar

  • Lil Wayne

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

  • "Agora Hills" - Doja Cat

  • "All My Life" – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

  • "Barbie World" – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

  • "Bongos" – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

  • "First Person Shooter" – Drake featuring J. Cole

  • "Good Good" – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage

  • "On My Mama" – Victoria Monét

  • "Rich Baby Daddy" – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

  • Benny Boom

  • Child.

  • Cole Bennett

  • Dave Meyers

  • Janelle Monáe and Alan Ferguson

  • Offset

  • Tems

  • Tyler, the Creator

BEST NEW ARTIST

  • 41

  • 4Batz

  • Ayra Starr

  • Bossman Dlow

  • Fridayy

  • October London

  • Sexyy Red

  • Tyla

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

  • "Award All of the Glory" - Shirley Caesar

  • "All Things" - Kirk Franklin

  • "Angel" - Halle Bailey

  • "Come Jesus Come" - CeCe Winans

  • "Do You Believe in Love?" - Erica Campbell

  • "God Problems" - Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore

  • "Me & U" - Tems

  • "Try Love" - Kirk Franklin

VIEWER'S CHOICE AWARD

  • "Agora Hills" - Doja Cat

  • "All My Life" - Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

  • "F--umean" - Gunna

  • "Lovin on Me" - Jack Harlow

  • "Made for Me" - Muni Long

  • "On My Mama" - Victoria Monét

  • "Rich Baby Daddy" - Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

  • "Sensational" - Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay

  • "Texas Hold 'Em" - Beyoncé

  • "Water" - Tyla

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

  • Asake (Africa)

  • Aya Nakamura (France)

  • Ayra Starr (Africa)

  • BK’ (Brazil)

  • Cleo Sol (UK)

  • Focalistic (Africa)

  • Karol Conká (Brazil)

  • RAYE (UK)

  • Tiakola (France)

  • Tyla (Africa)

VIEWER'S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

  • Bellah (UK)

  • Cristale (UK)

  • Duquesa (Brazil)

  • Holly G (France)

  • Jungeli (France)

  • Makhadzi (Africa)

  • Oruam (Brazil)

  • Seyi Vibez (Africa)

  • Tyler ICU (Africa)

BET HER

  • "16 Carriages" - Beyoncé

  • "Blessings" - Nicki Minaj featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard

  • "Commas" - Ayra Starr

  • "Fly Girl" - FLO featuring Missy Elliott

  • "Hiss" - Megan Thee Stallion

  • "On My Mama" - Victoria Monét

  • "Saturn" - SZA

  • "Yeah Glo!" - GloRilla

BEST MOVIE

  • American Fiction

  • Bob Marley: One Love

  • Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

  • The Book of Clarence

  • The Color Purple

  • The Equalizer 3

  • The Little Mermaid

BEST ACTOR

  • Anthony Mackie

  • Colman Domingo

  • Damson Idris

  • Denzel Washington

  • Donald Glover

  • Idris Elba

  • Jeffrey Wright

  • Lakeith Stanfield

BEST ACTRESS

  • Angela Bassett

  • Ayo Edebiri

  • Coco Jones

  • Danielle Brooks

  • Fantasia

  • Halle Bailey

  • Issa Rae

  • Regina King

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

  • Akira Akbar

  • Blue Ivy Carter

  • Demi Singleton

  • Heiress Diana Harris

  • JaBria McCullum

  • Jalyn Hall

  • Leah Jeffries

  • Van Van

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

  • A’ja Wilson

  • Angel Reese

  • Coco Gauff

  • Flau’jae Johnson

  • Juju Watkins

  • Naomi Osaka

  • Sha’Carri Richardson

  • Simone Biles

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

  • Anthony Edwards

  • Gervonta Davis

  • Jalen Brunson

  • Jalen Hurts

  • Kyrie Irving

  • LeBron James

  • Patrick Mahomes

  • Stephen Curry

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next