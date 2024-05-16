Drake and Nicki Minaj Lead the 2024 BET Awards Nominations — See the Full List!
GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, and Victoria Monét will perform at the awards show, airing live Sunday, June 30 on BET
The 2024 BET Awards nominations are here!
On May 16, BET announced the complete list of nominees for its upcoming annual awards show, and Drake leads the pack with nods in seven categories, followed by Nicki Minaj with six.
J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA and Victoria Monét each earned five nominations, while 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla and Usher have nods in four categories each.
Nominees for the coveted album of the year award are Chris Brown's 11:11, Gunna's A Gift & a Curse, 21 Savage's American Dream, Usher's Coming Home, Drake's For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Victoria Monét's Jaguar II, Killer Mike's Michael and Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2.
In addition to the list of stars competing for awards, BET unveiled several musicians set to perform at the ceremony, including Monét, GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red and Shaboozey.
The BET Awards are decided by the network's voting academy, though fans can vote for the viewer's choice award at the show's website from June 6 through June 30.
This year's ceremony will air live Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.
See the full list of 2024 BET Awards nominations below.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
11:11 - Chris Brown
A Gift & a Curse - Gunna
American Dream - 21 Savage
Coming Home - Usher
For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition) - Drake
Jaguar II - Victoria Monét
Michael - Killer Mike
Pink Friday 2 - Nicki Minaj
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Muni Long
SZA
Tyla
Victoria Monét
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Brent Faiyaz
Bryson Tiller
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
October London
Usher
BEST GROUP
¥$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign)
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41
Blxst and Bino Rideaux
City Girls
FLO
Maverick City Music
WanMor
BEST COLLABORATION
"All My Life" - Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
"America Has a Problem (Remix)" - Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar
"Barbie World" - Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua
"Bongos" - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
"Carnival" - ¥$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign) featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti
"Don't Play with It (Remix)" - Lola Brooke featuring Latto and Yung Miami
"Everybody" - Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Uzi Vert
"Good Good" - Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage
"Rich Baby Daddy" - Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA
BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Sexyy Red
BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
21 Savage
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Gunna
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Wayne
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"Agora Hills" - Doja Cat
"All My Life" – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
"Barbie World" – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua
"Bongos" – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
"First Person Shooter" – Drake featuring J. Cole
"Good Good" – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage
"On My Mama" – Victoria Monét
"Rich Baby Daddy" – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Child.
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Janelle Monáe and Alan Ferguson
Offset
Tems
Tyler, the Creator
BEST NEW ARTIST
41
4Batz
Ayra Starr
Bossman Dlow
Fridayy
October London
Sexyy Red
Tyla
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
"Award All of the Glory" - Shirley Caesar
"All Things" - Kirk Franklin
"Angel" - Halle Bailey
"Come Jesus Come" - CeCe Winans
"Do You Believe in Love?" - Erica Campbell
"God Problems" - Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore
"Me & U" - Tems
"Try Love" - Kirk Franklin
VIEWER'S CHOICE AWARD
"Agora Hills" - Doja Cat
"All My Life" - Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
"F--umean" - Gunna
"Lovin on Me" - Jack Harlow
"Made for Me" - Muni Long
"On My Mama" - Victoria Monét
"Rich Baby Daddy" - Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA
"Sensational" - Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay
"Texas Hold 'Em" - Beyoncé
"Water" - Tyla
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Asake (Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Africa)
BK’ (Brazil)
Cleo Sol (UK)
Focalistic (Africa)
Karol Conká (Brazil)
RAYE (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Tyla (Africa)
VIEWER'S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
Bellah (UK)
Cristale (UK)
Duquesa (Brazil)
Holly G (France)
Jungeli (France)
Makhadzi (Africa)
Oruam (Brazil)
Seyi Vibez (Africa)
Tyler ICU (Africa)
BET HER
"16 Carriages" - Beyoncé
"Blessings" - Nicki Minaj featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard
"Commas" - Ayra Starr
"Fly Girl" - FLO featuring Missy Elliott
"Hiss" - Megan Thee Stallion
"On My Mama" - Victoria Monét
"Saturn" - SZA
"Yeah Glo!" - GloRilla
BEST MOVIE
American Fiction
Bob Marley: One Love
Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Book of Clarence
The Color Purple
The Equalizer 3
The Little Mermaid
BEST ACTOR
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Damson Idris
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Idris Elba
Jeffrey Wright
Lakeith Stanfield
BEST ACTRESS
Angela Bassett
Ayo Edebiri
Coco Jones
Danielle Brooks
Fantasia
Halle Bailey
Issa Rae
Regina King
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter
Demi Singleton
Heiress Diana Harris
JaBria McCullum
Jalyn Hall
Leah Jeffries
Van Van
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
A’ja Wilson
Angel Reese
Coco Gauff
Flau’jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Naomi Osaka
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Anthony Edwards
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Brunson
Jalen Hurts
Kyrie Irving
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
