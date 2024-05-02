Drew Barrymore Once Left Her 'Sex List' of People She's Slept with at Danny DeVito's House

"I lose everything," the actress said on her talk show

Drew Barrymore is fessing up to being a bit scatterbrained — and one time, it landed her in a hilarious pickle involving Danny DeVito.

Speaking on her daytime talk-show Wednesday, May 1, the actress recalled starring in and co-producing the 2003 film Duplex, which DeVito directed — and leaving her "paper-and-pen" list she'd made of people she has slept with at DeVito's house by mistake!

"I’m the most disorganized person, I lose everything," Barrymore, 49, said to co-host Ross Mathews and their news-desk guests: CBS Mornings' Tony Dokoupil, Nate Burleson and Vladimir Duthiers.

And, she said, she "did admit" the blunder to DeVito, 79. "He came on the show and I was like, 'I left my sex list at your house,' " Barrymore recalled, going on to share that the list contained "full names."



The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube The Drew Barrymore Show May 1, 2024

Related: Drew Barrymore's Dating History: From Luke Wilson to Will Kopelman

DeVito appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show in September 2022 and chatted with the host about their time together making Duplex, a comedy starring Barrymore and Ben Stiller.

After asking DeVito if he ever "came across" her list, the actor joked, "As a matter of fact, I've been meaning to talk to you about this. Some of the names on that ... "

"I made a copy of it and it’s gonna be in my autobiography," he teased with a laugh, before telling Barrymore and the audience, "No, I never came across it. I never saw it."

"Your secret is safe with me," he added to the Wedding Singer actress.

"If you looked at my list now, it'd be a blank piece of paper!" the mom of two joked.

Evan Agostini/Getty Drew Barrymore and Danny DeVito in New York City on Sept. 18, 2003

Related: Drew Barrymore Reveals She Bought a ‘See-Through’ Bra and Underwear to Manifest 'Something Sexy' in Her Life

Barrymore previously made headlines in September 2022 after saying she can go "years" without sex on her talk show.

The actress later clarified her comments in a "very personal" blog post, explaining that she has "finally come to the epiphany that love and sex are simply not the same thing."

As for her dating life, Barrymore wrote that she is "just in a completely different place in my life and maybe in the near future I will get into a relationship … but it simply hasn't been my priority."

That December, she shared that she had started dating again on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, saying, "Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried, like I'm too good at being alone."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.