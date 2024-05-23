Drew Barrymore stars in ad with her dog
Drew Barrymore and her dog are starring in a new ad for Ring.com, which is now using its technology to help pet owners watch their animals remotely, creating some very cute home videos. (May 22)
Drew Barrymore and her dog are starring in a new ad for Ring.com, which is now using its technology to help pet owners watch their animals remotely, creating some very cute home videos. (May 22)
Jennifer Lopez wowed in a white plunging ruffled robe dress from Chloé's FW24 ready to wear collection at the Mexican premiere of her new Netflix film, Atlas.
The "nightmare situation" reportedly “confirmed their worst fears.”
Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber's Instagram has been flooded with cruel hate comments ever since she revealed she's pregnant with her first child.
A Pitt source called the ruling a "significant blow" to Jolie's credibility, and her lawyer says they are "more than happy" to turn over the documents
Here's how Jennifer Garner feels about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's divorce rumors.
The actor, who played Cosmo Kramer on 'Seinfeld,' disappeared after a wild rant towards hecklers upended his career. Now, 27 years later, he's opening up about facing his demons in a new memoir
Lady Kitty Spencer wore a plunging black dress at the party in aid of the Chelsea Flower Show. Princess Diana's niece wore a stunning black dress with Dior accessories as she posed with Sam McKnight, Diana's hairdresser.
Hailie shared that "so much love was felt" at the ceremony in an Instagram post.
After one report claimed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could get engaged soon, a source explained why Kelce isn't really about to propose yet.
The Princess of Wales revealed on March 22 that she had been diagnosed with an unspecified kind of cancer.
“Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate," the actress wrote of her 18-year-old daughter
Colbert's "Late Show" audience also erupted over a joke about a "shocking" development in Donald Trump's hush money trial.
The actor first listed his single-family home in Los Angeles for $29 million in February 2023
“That’s just our family choice,” the actress said of their lifestyle on SiriusXM’s ‘Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa’ on May 22
The HBO host had to clarify to the ABC audience, "That was a joke" The post Bill Maher Met With Dead Silence After Joke on ‘The View’: ‘Too Dark!’ appeared first on TheWrap.
King Charles is making a big change at Windsor Castle, and his neighbours have been left dismayed. Find out more…
The tennis star shared the moment on Instagram, telling fans she’s been hitting the gym 'a lot'
Hugh Jackman committed to playing Wolverine again in a third “Deadpool” movie before even letting his agent know. Speaking to Fandango alongside “Deadpool and Wolverine” co-star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, Jackman said his decision to play Wolverine again after the character was killed off in 2017’s “Logan” was more or less a spontaneous …
Bella Hadid just proved her supermodel style status in a stunning silver archive gown at Cannes Film Festival. See photos
"He’s not affiliated with Swifties or anything," the comic revealed.